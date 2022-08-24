ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings to have a 'punt off' during Saturday's preseason finale

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBtxS_0hSiIgz000

Jordan Berry and Ryan Wright are going to battle during Saturday night's game in Denver.

There aren't many positions up for grabs as the Minnesota Vikings enter their final preseason game, but according to special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, the team's starting punter will be determined during Saturday night's game against the Denver Broncos.

Daniels referred to the competition between Jordan Berry and Ryan Wright as a "punt off" and both players have had similar success this preseason.

In the first two preseason games, Berry and Wright have an identical average of 48.6 yards, but Berry has a 39.8 net average compared to Wright's 37.0 net average.

"t’s almost like they’re carbon copies," Daniels said. "It’s weird. One guy screams down an amazing punt and the next guy doesn’t feel that pressure and follows it up with a big punt. You look at it and I think both guys have been doing a great job throughout this camp and we’ll go back and check out the tape, look at the statistics we’ve been compiling and putting together throughout this entire training camp and see who the better man is but overall I think both guys have been doing a good job.”

Another factor could be the preference of Greg Joseph as the punter is the primary holder on field goal attempts. Joseph has had a tremendous training camp in his second year with the Vikings and Daniels confirmed that he would have some input on the final decision.

"That's something we're very critical about," Daniels explained. "We have conversations with Greg because we want to know what his opinion is because obviously there is chemistry...because of the time on task. He's comfortable with Ryan Wright as well and obviously, we'll have those conversations with Greg and that will play a part in the final decision on who our punter will be."

Daniels was also asked about the punt returner position and the struggles of Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The second-year receiver is averaging 4.8 yards per punt return during the preseason and lost a fumble during last Saturday's game with the San Francisco 49ers.

Although Smith-Marsette has needed an adjustment period to acclimate to the job, Daniels believes he has the skills necessary to perform the job.

"Ihmir has all of the tools in his body of what you’re looking for in a punt returner," Daniels said. "He’s elusive. He can stick his foot in the ground. He can make you miss. The decision-making we are still cleaning up but this is a guy who hasn’t had a lot of time on the job.

"He hasn’t done it before in college so we’re asking him to come out and do something that he hasn’t done. Obviously with more reps comes more confidence and with more reps comes better decision-making. He just needs more time on the job and time is narrowing down.”

The Vikings will wrap up their preseason with an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale. While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll added that Drew Lock...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 surprise cuts the Vikings could make by Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings will have to trim down their roster to 53 players by the Aug. 30 deadline. Here are three surprise cuts the team could make. The Minnesota Vikings are looking to rebound from back-to-back seasons of missing the playoffs. After the 2021 campaign, the organization decided they have seen enough from general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer and began searching for suitable replacements. Former Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was named the new general manager, while Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell was named head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers could finally be coming to an end. The team fully transitioned to second-year quarterback Trey Lance this offseason. This all but guaranteed that they would move on from Garoppolo and the $24M he is owed this season. But up to this point, the 49ers’ front office […] The post A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Denver, CO
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Jordan, MN
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?

One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Punt Returner#Preseason Games#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Fade Cowboys, other best Week 3 preseason bets

The final weekend of NFL preseason games is upon us! Where did the time go? It seems like we were just watching the NFL Draft yesterday. And now here we are, T-minus two weeks until the regular season kicks off. As excited as we all are, there's still some exhibition...
NFL
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
674
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy