Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Re-Branding for Now and the Future ~ Bedford Council on Aging

~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Director, Bedford Council on Aging. Bingo and blue rinses, pot lucks, and parties. That was the idea of COAs many eons ago when groups of ‘old timers’ with plenty of time on their hands would gather together and sit around for hours. Now there is not much wrong with any of that; however, this type of imaging can instill fear and dread for someone turning 65 and thinking about their future as a retired person. There are still some people in their 80s who will never step foot inside the COA because it is ‘for old people’. But we, at the Bedford COA, know that the senior of 20 years ago is not the senior of today and an older person’s needs in the future will be different as they age through retirement.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Supporting the Re-Election of Rep. Ken Gordon

~ Submitted by Richard D. Rosen, Ph.D. (Meteorology) You don’t need to be a climate scientist like me to understand how important it is to all of us to deal with the challenges of climate change. Happily, for us in Massachusetts, Representative Ken Gordon has been a leader in making our state a leader in tackling those challenges. Ken strongly advocated for both the clean energy act passed last month by our legislature and the landmark 2021 climate policy roadmap legislation.
BEDFORD, MA
NECN

What Led to MBTA's Decline? Weld Defends Against Criticism of Administration

It's hard to imagine the MBTA of the 1980s as described by Fred Salvucci. "The service was really customer-oriented," said Salvucci, who served as secretary of transportation in both Dukakis administrations. "The infrastructure was in very good shape because we put a lot of money into rebuilding. It was in great shape."
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Forum for 21st Middlesex State Rep Candidates Hosted by the Bedford League of Women Voters

Five-term State Representative Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) and challenger Timmy Sullivan of Burlington participated in a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Bedford on August 22. The community’s questions elicited multiple similarities along with significant differences between the candidates. The Bedford Citizen thanks the League and...
BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified

Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement

Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
BEDFORD, MA
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Welcomes Two New Firefighters

The Fire Department is getting closer to full strength with the arrival of two new personnel this month. Firefighter/Paramedic Daniel Hansen joined the department about three weeks ago, and a week later Firefighter Gavin Heffernan, a 2016 Bedford High School graduate, came on board. There are still several vacancies, Fire...
BEDFORD, MA
NECN

2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far

Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Emerald Ash Borer Cripples Bedford Ash Trees

The emerald ash borer has landed in Bedford and appears to be unpacking for a lengthy stay. Larvae of this exotic beetle, which has its own webpage, www.emeraldashborer.info, “feed on the trees’ tissue, cutting off the flow of water and sugars from the roots and lower sections of the tree up to the leaves, killing the tree from the top down,” said Nick Pouliot in an email. Pouliot, operations manager of the DPW Grounds Division, recently was appointed town tree warden.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

