Re-Branding for Now and the Future ~ Bedford Council on Aging
~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Director, Bedford Council on Aging. Bingo and blue rinses, pot lucks, and parties. That was the idea of COAs many eons ago when groups of ‘old timers’ with plenty of time on their hands would gather together and sit around for hours. Now there is not much wrong with any of that; however, this type of imaging can instill fear and dread for someone turning 65 and thinking about their future as a retired person. There are still some people in their 80s who will never step foot inside the COA because it is ‘for old people’. But we, at the Bedford COA, know that the senior of 20 years ago is not the senior of today and an older person’s needs in the future will be different as they age through retirement.
Letter to the Editor: Supporting the Re-Election of Rep. Ken Gordon
~ Submitted by Richard D. Rosen, Ph.D. (Meteorology) You don’t need to be a climate scientist like me to understand how important it is to all of us to deal with the challenges of climate change. Happily, for us in Massachusetts, Representative Ken Gordon has been a leader in making our state a leader in tackling those challenges. Ken strongly advocated for both the clean energy act passed last month by our legislature and the landmark 2021 climate policy roadmap legislation.
What Led to MBTA's Decline? Weld Defends Against Criticism of Administration
It's hard to imagine the MBTA of the 1980s as described by Fred Salvucci. "The service was really customer-oriented," said Salvucci, who served as secretary of transportation in both Dukakis administrations. "The infrastructure was in very good shape because we put a lot of money into rebuilding. It was in great shape."
Forum for 21st Middlesex State Rep Candidates Hosted by the Bedford League of Women Voters
Five-term State Representative Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) and challenger Timmy Sullivan of Burlington participated in a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Bedford on August 22. The community’s questions elicited multiple similarities along with significant differences between the candidates. The Bedford Citizen thanks the League and...
Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified
Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement
Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
Proposed Bikeway Extension Tops Select Board Goals for Current Year
The Select Board prioritized its fiscal 2023 projects and programs Monday in five categories, with resurrection of the proposed extension of the Minuteman Bikeway emerging as the overall highest goal. The goals are “chiefly useful as a framework for staff to know how to direct their energy and resources,” explained...
'Unacceptable' recycling will be left at curb, Worcester says
WORCESTER — Starting Oct. 1, the company that collects recycling for the city will no longer empty bins that contain any material deemed unacceptable. The changes by Casella Waste Management of Massachusetts Inc. are meant to reduce contamination in the recycling stream. ...
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
Bedford Welcomes Two New Firefighters
The Fire Department is getting closer to full strength with the arrival of two new personnel this month. Firefighter/Paramedic Daniel Hansen joined the department about three weeks ago, and a week later Firefighter Gavin Heffernan, a 2016 Bedford High School graduate, came on board. There are still several vacancies, Fire...
2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far
Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
Emerald Ash Borer Cripples Bedford Ash Trees
The emerald ash borer has landed in Bedford and appears to be unpacking for a lengthy stay. Larvae of this exotic beetle, which has its own webpage, www.emeraldashborer.info, “feed on the trees’ tissue, cutting off the flow of water and sugars from the roots and lower sections of the tree up to the leaves, killing the tree from the top down,” said Nick Pouliot in an email. Pouliot, operations manager of the DPW Grounds Division, recently was appointed town tree warden.
Evidence of Drought Is Everywhere, But Regional Water Supply Unfazed
Bedford lawns are desiccated. Small streams are dry. Mulch is igniting. Loam is more like sand. Meanwhile, about 75 miles to the west, the Quabbin Reservoir, the water supply source for Bedford and 46 other cities and towns in metropolitan Boston, is less than seven percent off maximum capacity, which is 412 billion gallons.
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year
WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
National School Lunch Program ~ Food Service in Bedford Schools 2022-2023
~ Submitted by Ken Whittier, Director of Food Services. Bedford Public Schools will be participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program (not all schools serve breakfast). As part of this program, Bedford High School, John Glenn Middle School, Lane and Davis Elementary Schools will offer healthy meals every school day.
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
Letter to the Editor: Minuteman Extension Would Be a Sheer Delight
I just returned from my second bike outing this week on the existing Minuteman shared-used path heading from Bedford to Lexington and Arlington during midday. Here is what I saw:. The paved path was wide, green, and cool, with overhanging trees set back from an unpaved shoulder on both sides....
Government is Investing Millions to Update Infrastructure at VA Bedford
The Edith Nourse Rogers Veterans Hospital on Springs Road is 94 years old. And like any buildings from the 1920s, staying state-of-the-art is a struggle. Indeed, the Veterans Affairs Department is prepared to recommend that the facility be replaced. Nevertheless, over the past four years, the federal government has invested...
New Covid-19 guidelines for schools announced ahead of fall semester
New Covid-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year reduce isolation time for positive cases and remove school-wide mask mandates. A memo sent by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Monday, Aug. 15 reads, “The Commonwealth is not recommending universal mask requirements, surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals, contact tracing, or test-to-stay testing in schools.”
