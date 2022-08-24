Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools says there are no SRO at its middle schools, teachers express concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC received a call on August 25 from a concerned teacher about fighting happening at Jones Valley Middle School. The teacher said there have been at least five fights already this year, but security is lacking and there’s no SRO. This teacher did not feel...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama schools bracing for milk shortage due to dairy plant closures
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Borden Dairy will close two plants, one in Dothan and one in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by September 30. Those two plants supply the majority of eight-ounce milk cartons to school districts across Alabama. In a statement released Thursday, Tuscaloosa City Schools said it is bracing for...
wbrc.com
West Alabama ambulance service’s unusual strategy to recruit future EMTs is working
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In early August, NorthStar Ambulance in Tuscaloosa started doing something ‘untraditional’ to recruit future EMTs. The strategy seems to be paying off so far. It was back in early August when Northport officials said they need at least 15 prospective EMTs. It appears they’re...
Birmingham City Schools working to navigate through national teacher shortage
Birmingham City Schools is working to navigate through faculty and staff shortages to help make sure students are provided with a quality education.
wbrc.com
Nathan Gemeinhart set to impact the community even after his funeral
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are now answering more questions regarding the death of Nathan Gemeinhart. He was found dead on August 9, and the person police suspect to be his killer, Youit Jones, is behind bars in Carter County Oklahoma. Even though police believe the killer is now behind...
Central High School Principal Speaks Out Amid Monkey Pox Rumors
Although COVID-19 is still a concern in Alabama, there is a new outbreak that residents are worried about. Across the country, Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of not only adults but our children. Alabamians are especially on high alert since students are returning to classrooms across the state. Recently,...
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County healthcare worker demands faster ambulatory services
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Local healthcare worker is demanding elected leaders take action to make sure you have an ambulance to help you the next time you need it. A recent report first obtained by WBRC FOX6 News, called the Jefferson County ambulance service “chaotic” and warned there aren’t enough ambulances for you.
ABC 33/40 News
Mayor calls for 'immediate accountability and answers' from Birmingham Water Works
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to social media Thursday evening, calling out service and operations at Birmingham Water Works. He says it's one of the most common complaints coming into City Hall. In a scathing series of tweets and posts on Facebook, Woodfin calls the constant flow of negative press...
wbrc.com
Birmingham city schools seeing more student enrollment than this time last year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has been tracking Birmingham City Schools’ attendance since the start of the year. Turnout was low to start, but we’re told attendance is picking up now. On the first day of school, Birmingham City Schools had about 13,000 students in class. Now, Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan, said they are at more than 19,400 students enrolled. He said that is more than they were expecting to have around this time.
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
vestaviavoice.com
Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year
For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
wvtm13.com
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
Local Commissioner Elected to Vice President Seat for Association of County Commissions of Alabama
(Left to Right) Past President - Marcus Campbell, President - Jay Thompson, President Elect - Joe Knight, and VP - Lee PattersonCalhoun Journal. Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday afternoon, August 25th, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) elected its new slate of officers. The newest Vice President is Calhoun County Commission Chairman Lee Patterson. Mr. Patterson will take on the progressive seat as vice president during year one, president-elect during year two, President in year three, and Past President in year four. This is a statewide position and the ACCA represents all 67 Alabama counties. This is not the only position Mr. Patterson has accepted of late. He has also been appointed to the National Association of Commissioners (NACO) as well as the Rural Action Caucus (RAC) , a to NACO subcommittee, and to the Veterans Committee. Mr. Patterson has stated it is important to him that Alabama and Calhoun County are seen on the state and national level, and he is willing to put in the work to make sure they are.
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
Latest updates on three Central Alabama elections
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT). 9:50 p.m. Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes. 9:30 p.m. The city […]
ABC 33/40 News
Bodies found in Wylam community identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The bodies of two people found in an overgrown lot in Birmingham's Wylam community Tuesday were identified. The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office said the remains were those of 44-year-old Keith Lionel Wrenn, Jr. and 42-year-old Alanda Lenora Odom. The coroner's office said...
Gadsden woman sentenced for embezzling $184K from bank
A Gadsden woman and former BBVA branch manager was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed.
