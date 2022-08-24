ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Alabama schools bracing for milk shortage due to dairy plant closures

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Borden Dairy will close two plants, one in Dothan and one in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by September 30. Those two plants supply the majority of eight-ounce milk cartons to school districts across Alabama. In a statement released Thursday, Tuscaloosa City Schools said it is bracing for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County healthcare worker demands faster ambulatory services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Local healthcare worker is demanding elected leaders take action to make sure you have an ambulance to help you the next time you need it. A recent report first obtained by WBRC FOX6 News, called the Jefferson County ambulance service “chaotic” and warned there aren’t enough ambulances for you.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city schools seeing more student enrollment than this time last year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has been tracking Birmingham City Schools’ attendance since the start of the year. Turnout was low to start, but we’re told attendance is picking up now. On the first day of school, Birmingham City Schools had about 13,000 students in class. Now, Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan, said they are at more than 19,400 students enrolled. He said that is more than they were expecting to have around this time.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year

For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Local Commissioner Elected to Vice President Seat for Association of County Commissions of Alabama

(Left to Right) Past President - Marcus Campbell, President - Jay Thompson, President Elect - Joe Knight, and VP - Lee PattersonCalhoun Journal. Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday afternoon, August 25th, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) elected its new slate of officers. The newest Vice President is Calhoun County Commission Chairman Lee Patterson. Mr. Patterson will take on the progressive seat as vice president during year one, president-elect during year two, President in year three, and Past President in year four. This is a statewide position and the ACCA represents all 67 Alabama counties. This is not the only position Mr. Patterson has accepted of late. He has also been appointed to the National Association of Commissioners (NACO) as well as the Rural Action Caucus (RAC) , a to NACO subcommittee, and to the Veterans Committee. Mr. Patterson has stated it is important to him that Alabama and Calhoun County are seen on the state and national level, and he is willing to put in the work to make sure they are.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Latest updates on three Central Alabama elections

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT). 9:50 p.m. Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes. 9:30 p.m. The city […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Bodies found in Wylam community identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The bodies of two people found in an overgrown lot in Birmingham's Wylam community Tuesday were identified. The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office said the remains were those of 44-year-old Keith Lionel Wrenn, Jr. and 42-year-old Alanda Lenora Odom. The coroner's office said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

