One 5B’s Meal Sept. 1 will help youth
The Urban Youth Ministry in Aurora will present a fundraiser to help make a difference in a child’s life one day at a time. The 5B’s meal will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Aurora artistic talent in writing, poetry, strong
Since 2020, I’ve had the distinct pleasure of serving as a Deputy Poet Laureate beside Aurora’s first Poet Laureate, Karen Fullett-Christensen, and fellow Deputy Poet Laureates Fermina Ponce, and Quentin Johnson. Mayor Richard Irvin of Aurora installed the four of us a few weeks after COVID-19 cases arrived...
Rosary salute: 60th year
Rosary High School in Aurora is kicking off its year-long 60th anniversary celebration with an Opening Mass at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. All are welcome to attend. Other events during the school year are a reunion, fine arts, athletics, social/fun, and an annual Loyal to the Royals gala. The...
Politics requirement: Respect; busy times still
Politics is a term and function that started many centuries ago, a Greek term and influence at the start of our Western Culture. A quality assessment depends upon interests. Politics will be with us as long as governments exist with potential changes and predominant factions. Problems develop when differences of...
Rebuild Illinois $3 million: Downtown Aurora
State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, announces $3 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for streetscape improvements for Broadway Avenue in Aurora, which will modernize downtown infrastructure, beautify the area and promote business growth. “Broadway Avenue is the heart of our Aurora community, and it’s time for a makeover,” Hernandez said. “Our...
Government officials and Hispanic small-business owners roundtable discussion in Aurora
Government officials and Hispanic small-business owners held a roundtable discussion Thursday to explore needs of owners, federal funding opportunities and expanding access to resources. Congressman Bill Foster and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood co-sponsored the event at Sergio’s Furniture in downtown Aurora. Guests included Congressman Tony Cardenas of Los Angeles, a...
August 19, 2022
Friends of the Fox River (FOTFR) and Two Brother's Roundhouse in Aurora will hold an evening of information and discussion Wednesday, Aug. 24 to help provide better understanding of Fox River restoration and dam removal. Friends of the Fox River representatives will address Fox River history, common concerns with support...
Reader’s Voice: Reproductive Justice conference online
Fear emboldens right-wing forces that make and use unjust laws to silence the vast majority who support reproductive justice, including the right to choose if and when to have children. Let’s continue to raise our voices and organize! It’s going to take a bold intersectional democratic grassroots movement to overcome...
Cosmo Club of Aurora represents well
The Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora was set to hold its quarterly business meeting Thursday, Aug. 18. The Club participated in three awareness events the first week in August. We started Tuesday, Aug. 2, with National Night Out at Washington Park on the West Side of Aurora. Club members Ed Carroll, Marilyn George, Russ George, LaVonne Hawking, Arlene Hawks, Jackie Klaisner, Ann McBride, chairperson, attended the event.
Vaughan Tennis Center in Aurora: ‘Outstanding’
To the right are three viewing windows that provide a panoramic peek at the action unfolding on nine hard courts on the other side of the glass. Ahead and off to the left is the full-service pro shop that’s outfitted with logo racquet bags, shoes and a wide selection of apparel featuring the hottest colors and latest trends.
Fox River restorations in Dam Night Out
Friends of the Fox River (FOTFR) and Two Brother’s Roundhouse in Aurora will hold an evening of information and discussion Wednesday, Aug. 24 to help provide better understanding of Fox River restoration and dam removal. Friends of the Fox River representatives will address Fox River history, common concerns with support from scientific data, and offer an exciting vision for the future. The future looks bright for improved water quality habitat and for benefits to fish, mussels, paddlers, and the whole community.
Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club makes a big difference
The evening news recently carried stories of tragic events, with follow-up stories of Therapy Dogs and sometimes other trained therapy animals visiting the afflicted area. For the past 20 years the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club (FVTDC) has had team members answer the call when tragedy strikes. The canine/human teams make regular visits to spread cheer to hospital patients staff members, nursing homes, schools, and reading events at libraries.
Kids’ robotics registration open for Fox Valley, Batavia
Fox Valley Robotics and Batavia Robotics (FVR/BR) registration is open for their 21st season this year with new robotics challenges for kids in first through 12th grades. • The LegoWolves Division for first through third graders will take on the new challenge “SuperPowered”. These young kids will work with LEGO® pieces to construct a robotics model which relates to their current challenge which involves exploring the world of energy – where it comes from, how it is used, and problems in the their communities. The kids will culminate their season in March in an event which celebrates their hard work and fun they had displaying their robotic models and poster boards about energy sources and energy consumers.
13th annual Used Book Sale in Yorkville
The Used Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Yorkville Library will be the 13th annual. For the first time, all books will be $1; children’s paperbacks and board books will be $.50. The sale will be held over Labor Day weekend during Home Town Days. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4.
Dan Dolan Way Aurora dedication
Late Aurora businessman, community leader and Navy veteran Dan Dolan, Sr., was honored with dedication of Dan Dolan Way, a street section, Tuesday, Aug. 16. The City of Aurora government sponsored the 11 a.m. event outdoors near the intersection of Illinois State Route 31 and Indian Trail Road. Route 31...
100th birthday salute to Edward Bye in Villa Park
India independence celebrated in Aurora
Hundreds of Indian Americans gathered Monday this week in downtown Aurora to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Aurora’s One Aurora Plaza was draped in the national colors of orange, white, and green as young and old came together for the historic occasion of raising India’s flag for the first time in the State’s second-largest city.
Aurora Noon Lions at Pierce Center
One-hundred years of Aurora Noon Lions Club history is on display at the David L. Pierce Art and History Center in Aurora. Celebrating the Noon Lions’ centennial year, the exhibit opened Friday, Aug. 5, at the center, 20 E. Downer Place in Aurora. Admission is free. Hours are noon...
Aurora Noon Lions celebrate 100 years, set future course
“I challenge you to keep up the good work. That was the charge to the Aurora Noon Lions Club Thursday, July 28, from Lions Clubs International past international director Robert “Bob” Block. Elected at the Lions’ 102nd international convention in Milan, Italy, in 2019, Block was the keynote...
