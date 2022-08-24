ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

WDAM-TV

Laurel Magnet continues to make progress after No. 1 ranking MAAP test

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program less than a week ago. Laurel Magnet School of the Arts ranked #1 in the state for third, fourth and fifth-grade math and #1 in the Pine Belt for third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade in English language arts.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

The Blood Center, Pine Belt veterans partnering for community blood drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blood Center is partnering with Pine Belt veterans for a community blood drive event next week. The blood drive will take place at the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus. Southern Mississippi region coordinator for the organization, John Pace,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel non-profit makes reflective vests in memory of Harold Tucker

North Forrest students publish a poetry book, 'Exceptional Dad'. North Forrest High School students are expressing themselves through poetry with a purpose, and their new book is up for sale.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
Laurel, MS
Forrest County, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint

The City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit

Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School. A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
JONES COUNTY, MS
Melanie Johnson
WDAM-TV

Laurel Magnet School profile

Laurel Magnet School profile
LAUREL, MS
ourmshome.com

Delicious Food and Hospitality Shines at the Bird Dog Cafe in Laurel

Since Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV series “Hometown,” visitors, tourists, and even life-long residents of Laurel are finding out about the great businesses that the city has and continues to attract other businesses to open in this charming small town. Nestled among the ancient oaks and timeless...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman wins grand prize in “Win This Car” raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is the lucky owner of a new car, given away Thursday night during an annual raffle to benefit the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation. Jeanie Gail Bowman won a 2022 Honda Pilot SE, which was the grand prize in the “Win This Car” raffle....
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Players of the Pine Belt: West Jones senior QB Marlon Lindsey

It's the Battle of the Badges as the Hattiesburg Police Department gears up to take on the Hattiesburg Fire Department in a little friendly competition.
HATTIESBURG, MS
#Poetry#Book Sales#Fatherhood#Domestic Violence#High School#Wdam
WDAM-TV

Tri-Community VFD talk goals, department recruitment

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - From building and grass fires to motor vehicle accidents, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department is committed to keeping communities safe. “Saving lives and property since 1974″ is the department’s motto. Chief Coleman Robbins says his love for the community keeps him and his staff motivated.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye #40

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel’s Animal Rescue League needs some cat food. The shelter said they hope local residents will step up and donate right away, but they added that the food could not contain Red Dye #40. That specific food additive has caused digestive problems in some of...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list

Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Habitual offender in Forrest Co. to serve 35 years

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man in Forrest County will serve 35 years after pleading guilty to five felony cases. 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter announced Tuesday that Nikita D. Page was sentenced to 55 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 35 of those years to serve.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Two Males Shot Friday PM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Friday, August 19th, 2022 at approximately 11:30pm, Magee Police Department received a 911 call about shots fired in the area of Park Place Apartments on Raleigh Drive.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police warn of fake ‘kidnapping’ Facebook post

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. The poster claims a man driving a red truck intentionally hits women’s cars and abducts them once they pull over. The post, and others like it, have often gone viral in local communities.
HATTIESBURG, MS

