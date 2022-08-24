Read full article on original website
Laurel Magnet continues to make progress after No. 1 ranking MAAP test
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program less than a week ago. Laurel Magnet School of the Arts ranked #1 in the state for third, fourth and fifth-grade math and #1 in the Pine Belt for third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade in English language arts.
The Blood Center, Pine Belt veterans partnering for community blood drive
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blood Center is partnering with Pine Belt veterans for a community blood drive event next week. The blood drive will take place at the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus. Southern Mississippi region coordinator for the organization, John Pace,...
Laurel non-profit makes reflective vests in memory of Harold Tucker
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
City of Hattiesburg launches program to help with lead-based paint
Hattiesburg’s Battle of the Badges set to benefit autism non-profit
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
Hattiesburg program to be aimed at lead-based paint identification, removal, reduction
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will be offering training programs to synch with its recently announced LeadSAFE Hattiesburg initiative that is aimed at the identification and reduction of lead-based paint. LeadSAFE Hattiesburg aims to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards. Lead-based paint was an industry...
Laurel Magnet School profile
ourmshome.com
Delicious Food and Hospitality Shines at the Bird Dog Cafe in Laurel
Since Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV series “Hometown,” visitors, tourists, and even life-long residents of Laurel are finding out about the great businesses that the city has and continues to attract other businesses to open in this charming small town. Nestled among the ancient oaks and timeless...
Hattiesburg woman wins grand prize in “Win This Car” raffle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is the lucky owner of a new car, given away Thursday night during an annual raffle to benefit the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation. Jeanie Gail Bowman won a 2022 Honda Pilot SE, which was the grand prize in the “Win This Car” raffle....
Players of the Pine Belt: West Jones senior QB Marlon Lindsey
Tri-Community VFD talk goals, department recruitment
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - From building and grass fires to motor vehicle accidents, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department is committed to keeping communities safe. “Saving lives and property since 1974″ is the department’s motto. Chief Coleman Robbins says his love for the community keeps him and his staff motivated.
Laurel animal shelter needs cat food without red dye #40
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel’s Animal Rescue League needs some cat food. The shelter said they hope local residents will step up and donate right away, but they added that the food could not contain Red Dye #40. That specific food additive has caused digestive problems in some of...
Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
Habitual offender in Forrest Co. to serve 35 years
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man in Forrest County will serve 35 years after pleading guilty to five felony cases. 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter announced Tuesday that Nikita D. Page was sentenced to 55 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 35 of those years to serve.
City of Hattiesburg announces multi-phased infrastructure project in Midtown
mageenews.com
Two Males Shot Friday PM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Friday, August 19th, 2022 at approximately 11:30pm, Magee Police Department received a 911 call about shots fired in the area of Park Place Apartments on Raleigh Drive.
Hattiesburg police warn of fake ‘kidnapping’ Facebook post
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. The poster claims a man driving a red truck intentionally hits women’s cars and abducts them once they pull over. The post, and others like it, have often gone viral in local communities.
