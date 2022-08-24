Johnston remains Key West mayor; Carey, Highsmith face District IV runoff

As the dust settled with all 10 Key West precincts reporting, incumbent Mayor Teri Johnston was re-elected to the Southernmost City’s top job Tuesday, besting opponent and former City Commissioner Margaret Romero, 56% to 44%, or 3,421 votes to 2,665 votes.

Romero, heavily favored by many local voters, was outraised and outspent by Johnston by a margin of almost 2-to-1, during the campaign and that was closely reflected in the final tally.

Johnston carried eight out of 10 precincts by 50% or more, with Romero winning both the Elks Lodge and Public Works precincts.

In the hotly contested mayoral race, Johnston said she was looking forward to getting back to work for all residents of Key West.

“As I have said from the start, I am a mayor for all people,” said Johnston. “During this campaign we heard issues that we haven’t really heard about over the last few years and it really gives us a focus in the next several years and the issues that we need to work towards solving.”

Romero — an outspoken critic of Johnston — had several takeaways from what at times was a contentious race.

“It was a very interesting campaign. I had fantastic support from a lot of local teams, small businesses and the service industry,” said Romero. “I got to know a lot of people that I didn’t know before this, and I will continue to work very hard for our community.”

When asked if she would continue to be involved in local government, Romero responded: “Is the pope Catholic?”

In the four-way race for the Key West City Commission District IV seat, candidates Kim Highsmith and Lissette Cuervo Carey head to a runoff in November’s general election. Highsmith very narrowly missed out on the required majority to decide the race. Highsmith took 45.67% (617 votes) of the vote to Carey’s 29.98% (405 votes.)

“I am overwhelmed by the support that I received during this campaign,” said Highsmith. “In these economic times, the fact that anybody would donate money to a political campaign, whether it was $1 to the maximum, I am very heartened. I want to thank everybody that I ran against for being such good sports. We were offering each other water and looking out for each other today.

“I am looking toward the second part of the campaign,” said Highsmith. “I just want to thank everybody that contributed whether financially, through morale support, holding signs or whatever they did.”

Carey is looking forward to next phase in November as well.

“We’re here at Big John’s (Pizzeria) tonight with all our family, friends and supporters, and we’ll be back at it again,” said first-time candidate Carey. “I told everybody to buy new tennis shoes and get ready for the next election. And we are going to be.”