Fox Valley Robotics and Batavia Robotics (FVR/BR) registration is open for their 21st season this year with new robotics challenges for kids in first through 12th grades. • The LegoWolves Division for first through third graders will take on the new challenge “SuperPowered”. These young kids will work with LEGO® pieces to construct a robotics model which relates to their current challenge which involves exploring the world of energy – where it comes from, how it is used, and problems in the their communities. The kids will culminate their season in March in an event which celebrates their hard work and fun they had displaying their robotic models and poster boards about energy sources and energy consumers.

BATAVIA, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO