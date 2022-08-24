Read full article on original website
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
Politics requirement: Respect; busy times still
Politics is a term and function that started many centuries ago, a Greek term and influence at the start of our Western Culture. A quality assessment depends upon interests. Politics will be with us as long as governments exist with potential changes and predominant factions. Problems develop when differences of...
Government officials and Hispanic small-business owners roundtable discussion in Aurora
Government officials and Hispanic small-business owners held a roundtable discussion Thursday to explore needs of owners, federal funding opportunities and expanding access to resources. Congressman Bill Foster and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood co-sponsored the event at Sergio’s Furniture in downtown Aurora. Guests included Congressman Tony Cardenas of Los Angeles, a...
Reader’s Voice: Noon Lions: Children’s vision tests
Aurora Noon Lions Club just celebrated a big birthday: A century of service. The occasion was marked during a 100th anniversary celebration July 26 at Gaslite Manor Banquets in Aurora. It featured a centennial banquet, recognitions by the City of Aurora and Lions Clubs International, and included cake. Susan Koepke...
Free haircuts at MLK Back to School Bash in Aurora
Cop on a Rooftop
Carousel Community FundraiserCop on a RooftopSpecial Olympics Illinois. Oswego Police Department, and other police departments, members participate in the Cop on a Rooftop in Oswego Friday, Aug. 19 to raise funds for Special Olympics. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year...
One 5B’s Meal Sept. 1 will help youth
The Urban Youth Ministry in Aurora will present a fundraiser to help make a difference in a child’s life one day at a time. The 5B’s meal will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Activities fill many communities’ helpful forms
We live in vital times in many ways and they are not to be underestimated. Learning to get along with others in difficult settings and find commonality is society’s goal. We can prevail in that quest, even when there are significant sidetracks, determined detours, and organized obstacles. It is true, even with two steps taken back. The goal is to find a way of taking at least three steps forward in the goal of social connections in a positive way.
India independence celebrated in Aurora
Hundreds of Indian Americans gathered Monday this week in downtown Aurora to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Aurora’s One Aurora Plaza was draped in the national colors of orange, white, and green as young and old came together for the historic occasion of raising India’s flag for the first time in the State’s second-largest city.
August 19, 2022
Friends of the Fox River (FOTFR) and Two Brother’s Roundhouse in Aurora will hold an evening of information and discussion Wednesday, Aug. 24 to help provide better understanding of Fox River restoration and dam removal. Friends of the Fox River representatives will address Fox River history, common concerns with support...
Rebuild Illinois $3 million: Downtown Aurora
State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, announces $3 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for streetscape improvements for Broadway Avenue in Aurora, which will modernize downtown infrastructure, beautify the area and promote business growth. “Broadway Avenue is the heart of our Aurora community, and it’s time for a makeover,” Hernandez said. “Our...
Comics and pop culture event in Aurora August 27
Look up in the sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the third annual Aurora Public Library District (APLD) CAPE Con event, which will fly in Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Santori Library in Aurora! There will be a day of celebrating comics, graphic novels, pop culture, and fandoms for all ages. We will be host to a variety of events and activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.. It’s will be an arts and culture extravaganza!
Batavia Block Party, Taste, Sept. 4
Batavia MainStreet is excited to be host to Block Party and Taste of Batavia from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Peg Bond Center, with a Car Show until 8 p.m. on North River Street. Downtown Batavia restaurants will be at Peg Bond with $3 food tastings...
Reader’s Voice: Commandments include not to kill
In the June 30 edition of The Voice, Deena Sherman wrote “Change in Roe v. Wade requires understanding and action.” She mentions “The God of the Christian Faith does not work through the law, but through the Gospel of salvation through grace.” God does deal with his children through his law. The Ten Commandments are his laws for us to obey and live by.
Dan Dolan Way Aurora dedication
Late Aurora businessman, community leader and Navy veteran Dan Dolan, Sr., was honored with dedication of Dan Dolan Way, a street section, Tuesday, Aug. 16. The City of Aurora government sponsored the 11 a.m. event outdoors near the intersection of Illinois State Route 31 and Indian Trail Road. Route 31...
Cosmo Club of Aurora represents well
The Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora was set to hold its quarterly business meeting Thursday, Aug. 18. The Club participated in three awareness events the first week in August. We started Tuesday, Aug. 2, with National Night Out at Washington Park on the West Side of Aurora. Club members Ed Carroll, Marilyn George, Russ George, LaVonne Hawking, Arlene Hawks, Jackie Klaisner, Ann McBride, chairperson, attended the event.
Kids’ robotics registration open for Fox Valley, Batavia
Fox Valley Robotics and Batavia Robotics (FVR/BR) registration is open for their 21st season this year with new robotics challenges for kids in first through 12th grades. • The LegoWolves Division for first through third graders will take on the new challenge “SuperPowered”. These young kids will work with LEGO® pieces to construct a robotics model which relates to their current challenge which involves exploring the world of energy – where it comes from, how it is used, and problems in the their communities. The kids will culminate their season in March in an event which celebrates their hard work and fun they had displaying their robotic models and poster boards about energy sources and energy consumers.
Church, Pantry, serve families with annual drive-through
A drive-through pantry at a Naperville church Saturday, Aug. 13 served 383 families, including 951 children. Calvary Church, 9S200 S. Route 59, was host to the second annual event from noon to 2 p.m. in collaboration with Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry in Aurora. Rebecca Dunnigan, Interfaith outreach and special...
13th annual Used Book Sale in Yorkville
The Used Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Yorkville Library will be the 13th annual. For the first time, all books will be $1; children’s paperbacks and board books will be $.50. The sale will be held over Labor Day weekend during Home Town Days. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4.
