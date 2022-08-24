Penn State has announced promotions for tenure-line and nontenure-line faculty, including three Penn State Great Valley faculty members, effective Friday, July 1. “Promotion is a recognition of faculty member’s contributions to their field and expertise as an educator,” said Penn State Great Valley Interim Chancellor, Dean, and Chief Academic Officer Colin Neill. “These professors have been acknowledged by their colleagues and peers as leaders within their respective disciplines. We are proud of their accomplishments and grateful for their dedication to their students and the campus.”

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO