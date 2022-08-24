Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State Announces Promotions for Three Great Valley Faculty Members
Penn State has announced promotions for tenure-line and nontenure-line faculty, including three Penn State Great Valley faculty members, effective Friday, July 1. “Promotion is a recognition of faculty member’s contributions to their field and expertise as an educator,” said Penn State Great Valley Interim Chancellor, Dean, and Chief Academic Officer Colin Neill. “These professors have been acknowledged by their colleagues and peers as leaders within their respective disciplines. We are proud of their accomplishments and grateful for their dedication to their students and the campus.”
Executive Leadership In Uncertain Times, Part 1: Communicate, Collaborate and Commit
For leaders hoping to bring about positive changes within their organization, understanding how you can use these three Cs of change leadership can lead to great success.
Comments / 0