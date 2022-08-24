Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Dogs in the News ~ A Public Service Announcement
Two current news stories should concern Bedford dog owners. Three dogs have been killed by coyotes, one each in Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. A little too close to ignore. Multiple dogs, cats killed by coyotes in MetroWest communities – WCVB Aug 25, 2022. Coyotes have been spotted all around town. The news says they are trying to fatten up for the winter. Also, the young coyotes are on their own now trying to establish themselves.
Asian Spotted Lantern Fly – Have you heard about it? What’s Bedford Thinking?
We are under attack! The Spotted Lantern Fly, which is native to parts of southeast Asia, is here in Massachusetts. It was first spotted in the U.S. in 2014, in Berks County, PA. Little was known about its potential impact at the time. Unlike in its native region, there are...
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
manchesterinklink.com
Dog with rare genetic condition arrives at Animal Rescue League of NH, will need loving family
BEDFORD, NH – At the end of last month, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) welcomed a group of 14 dogs and 24 cats from a partnering shelter in South Carolina. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the dogs, Tara, had an abnormality. It was not quite clear what the exact nature of the abnormality was until Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, the ARLNH’s Chief Medical Officer examined Tara and revealed her condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Billerica (MA)
In Middlesex County, about 25 miles from downtown Boston, Billerica is a city that first took shape on the banks of the Concord River in the mid-17th century. Later, the river was lined with textile mills and marked the high point of a canal that ran from Lowell to the port of Boston. There’s a museum telling this story at the impressive Faulkner Mill in North Billerica.
North Shore Bear on the Loose Finally Captured in This Massachusetts Town
The bear is no longer on the lamb. After a summer of eluding wildlife officials during backyard romps throughout several Massachusetts towns, the North Shore Bear has been apprehended in North Reading. The bear was humanely sedated, according to WCVB, and transported by officials to a wooded area where it...
Bedford Welcomes Two New Firefighters
The Fire Department is getting closer to full strength with the arrival of two new personnel this month. Firefighter/Paramedic Daniel Hansen joined the department about three weeks ago, and a week later Firefighter Gavin Heffernan, a 2016 Bedford High School graduate, came on board. There are still several vacancies, Fire...
Breakheart Reservation Fire In Saugus Ignited By 5 Fires, Mass DCR Says
A multi-acre brush that has been burning for a week started from five individual fires, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) said. The fires at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus were ignited on Wednesday, Aug. 17, DCR said. Two of the fires later merged into one larger fire and another fire also started, DCR added.
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
Teenage vandals leave broken hearts on North Andover farm
NORTH ANDOVER - "What they did was a lot more than just a fun Thursday night. It did a lot of damage," said a discouraged Tricia Dunphy of Smolak Farms.Some of that damage was displayed in real-time on TikTok. A different video shows the next day's discovery after a group of teenagers actually recorded their vandalism at Smolak Farms."They ripped off the stakes. In the video they were throwing them at each other," Dunphy recalled.It happened to the charity art project, "Field of 1000 Hearts.""We put in all this work and all this love and to see, even though they...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Historic Estate on The Ridge in Newburyport
This elegant property offers luxurious spaces, stylish conveniences, and scenic surroundings of exquisite natural beauty. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,795,000. Size: 4,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial. What if you combined a...
Is This Traffic Light in Rochester, New Hampshire, Still Wonky?
We all have that traffic light in our town that is the bane of our existence. I remember there was one in my hometown of Leominster, MA, that would turn green for 5 seconds and then be red for 3 minutes. I know this because I timed it one day. I know, I really need to get a life. Uncooperative traffic lights can make you feel like you are losing your mind. There is one in particular light in Rochester, NH, that has people feeling this way. As it turns out, the dang thing is broken! Or at least that is what people suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: North Country Moose Festival, BrasilFest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. 39th Annual Tommy Gallant Jazz Festival on Sunday, August 28 from 12:30...
Electric worker suffers fatal injury at wastewater plant in New Hampshire
SWANZEY, N.H. (AP) — An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene’s wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said. The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and...
Re-Branding for Now and the Future ~ Bedford Council on Aging
~ Submitted by Alison Cservenschi, Director, Bedford Council on Aging. Bingo and blue rinses, pot lucks, and parties. That was the idea of COAs many eons ago when groups of ‘old timers’ with plenty of time on their hands would gather together and sit around for hours. Now there is not much wrong with any of that; however, this type of imaging can instill fear and dread for someone turning 65 and thinking about their future as a retired person. There are still some people in their 80s who will never step foot inside the COA because it is ‘for old people’. But we, at the Bedford COA, know that the senior of 20 years ago is not the senior of today and an older person’s needs in the future will be different as they age through retirement.
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
WCVB
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
WMUR.com
Worker for Keene electric company electrocuted, killed in accident at city wastewater treatment plant
SWANZEY, N.H. — An investigation is underway after one person died when they were electrocuted during an accident at the Keene wastewater treatment plant. The victim's identity has not been released. Keene Mayor George Hansel called Wednesday a difficult day for the city. "I just want to first express...
NH firefighter is fighting back after a ‘frightening health scare’
EXETER, N.H. — An Exeter, New Hampshire firefighter is fighting his way back to active duty - and his family - after a health scare that landed him in a hospital ICU. It all started about two weeks ago when Dylan Raymond went to the hospital to have a “lingering cough” checked out, according to a post from the Exeter Fire Department.
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0