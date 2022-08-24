ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND TV

What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

State gov’t workers to get more for using own vehicles

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No one spoke out Tuesday regarding whether South Dakota state government employees should be paid more for using their personal vehicles for official public business. So the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee let the proposed increases proceed. South Dakota taxpayers will be on the hook...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Several SD highways will have slower speed zones

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers will have to slow down a little sooner on several South Dakota highways. The state Transportation Commission approved speed-zone changes Thursday that affect SD 53 in Little Eagle, US 212 at Eagle Butte, SD 63 at Parmalee and US 12 at Selby. The change...
TODD COUNTY, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Many Wind Turbines Are in South Dakota?

When driving across South Dakota, you'll most likely see those giant wind turbines gracing the landscape with 170 foot blades rotating on the horizon. These "behemoths of the prairie" generate electricity from wind - and we've got plenty of that in the Rushmore State. Each of the three blades on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota education social studies standards redo sparks controvery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every seven years, the State of South Dakota reviews its social studies standards for public education. Governor Noem scrapped the findings of the scheduled review in 2021, and a new commission was formed to start the progress again in 2022. The most recent facilitator from Hillsdale curriculum brought in their organization’s mindset.
EDUCATION
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Prison Vacancies at all time high, reducing officer posts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When raises were announced for new Department of Corrections Officers from 20 to 23-50 per hour, there was a sigh of relief that the dire staffing numbers could begin to turn around. More of those staffing numbers came in Wednesday at a meeting in Pierre.
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NursingEducation.org investigated the future demand for nurses in South Dakota using data from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Workforce Simulation Model. South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030. A perfect storm of factors...
HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

How we grow apples in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
AGRICULTURE
1011now.com

Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
POLITICS
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals

By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
POLITICS
newscenter1.tv

2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr....
MICHIGAN STATE

