drgnews.com
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member Lakota Vogel appointed to USDA Equity Commission Subcommittee on Rural Community Economic Development
The Executive Director of the Four Bands Community Fund, Inc., based in Eagle Butte, has been selected to be a member of a newly established subcommittee in the US Department of Agriculture. Lakota Vogel is one of 12 people chosen– out of around 500 applications– to help guide the work...
newscenter1.tv
How Black Hills Federal Credit Union is helping South Dakota schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. — As the school year approaches, many schools and students struggle to get all of the supplies that they need. Whether it’s because of financial reasons or a shortage of the necessary supplies on the shelves at stores, the problem is still the same. The...
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
KELOLAND TV
State gov’t workers to get more for using own vehicles
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No one spoke out Tuesday regarding whether South Dakota state government employees should be paid more for using their personal vehicles for official public business. So the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee let the proposed increases proceed. South Dakota taxpayers will be on the hook...
KELOLAND TV
Several SD highways will have slower speed zones
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers will have to slow down a little sooner on several South Dakota highways. The state Transportation Commission approved speed-zone changes Thursday that affect SD 53 in Little Eagle, US 212 at Eagle Butte, SD 63 at Parmalee and US 12 at Selby. The change...
Big South Dakota bill to boot Ravnsborg from office
The Senate on June 21 voted 24-9 to convict Ravnsborg on one impeachment count and 31-2 on the second count to sustain both articles, followed by a 33-0 vote to bar him from any future state office.
How Many Wind Turbines Are in South Dakota?
When driving across South Dakota, you'll most likely see those giant wind turbines gracing the landscape with 170 foot blades rotating on the horizon. These "behemoths of the prairie" generate electricity from wind - and we've got plenty of that in the Rushmore State. Each of the three blades on...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota ACLU notifies state of alleged unlawful content in critical race theory executive order
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When HB 1337, didn’t pass in the last legislative session, Governor Noem mandated the concept by executive order and released a statement:. “We take the study of American history seriously. Our classrooms are meant for education, not indoctrination, and that is how we...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota education social studies standards redo sparks controvery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every seven years, the State of South Dakota reviews its social studies standards for public education. Governor Noem scrapped the findings of the scheduled review in 2021, and a new commission was formed to start the progress again in 2022. The most recent facilitator from Hillsdale curriculum brought in their organization’s mindset.
South Dakota man readies to take AG’s office, looking for top deputy
Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will spend this campaign season searching for the next director of the Division of Criminal Investigation to join him in the attorney general's office after no other candidate has emerged to challenge his bid to take his old job back.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Prison Vacancies at all time high, reducing officer posts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When raises were announced for new Department of Corrections Officers from 20 to 23-50 per hour, there was a sigh of relief that the dire staffing numbers could begin to turn around. More of those staffing numbers came in Wednesday at a meeting in Pierre.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NursingEducation.org investigated the future demand for nurses in South Dakota using data from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Workforce Simulation Model. South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030. A perfect storm of factors...
KELOLAND TV
How we grow apples in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
South Dakota Nursing Shortage Expected to Get Worse
Hospitals all over South Dakota are already scrambling to find nurses to staff their facilities and now new numbers suggest that problem isn't about to get better anytime soon. Stacker has published the results of a NursingEducation.org investigation on the future demand for nurses in South Dakota using data from...
1011now.com
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
KEVN
Rounds on voters who berated him: They truly care about their country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds walked into a hornet’s nest and stayed calm during what was supposed to be a routine public forum with mostly — if not entirely — Republican constituents in Spearfish on Thursday. According to the Black...
South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals
By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Justin Coyle, 36, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine in western South Dakota. Coyle was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in Sept. 2020 and pled guilty in May 2022. Coyle wired money for methamphetamine to Mexico,...
5 of the Very Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in South Dakota
Nothing against big chain restaurants, but there's nothing better than discovering a delicious mom-and-pop place for the first time. And, as it turns out, South Dakota is chalked full of them. In fact, the very best in the Mount Rushmore State is just a hop, skip, and a jump away.
newscenter1.tv
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr....
