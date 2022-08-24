Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
Deion Sanders Reacts to Nick Saban's Big Contract Extension
The Jackson State head coach praised the Crimson Tide’s coach on his new deal.
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday
Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch on cutting Jimmy Garoppolo: 'You know I think we're getting pretty close'
Could Jimmy Garoppolo stick with the San Francisco 49ers even though they've clearly moved on to Trey Lance?. A trade would likely be the best option for the 49ers, but if they can't find a suitor for the quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl just a few short seasons ago -- a cut may make the most sense.
Watch: Mahomes Takes Penalty to Pay Tribute to Len Dawson
The team honored their late quarterback by recreating his infamous “choir huddle.”
Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim
Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
A Surprise Call from Jimmy Johnson!
What a morning when the great Jimmy Johnson decides to give us a call on his way up to watch Dolphins practice this morning. Coach was all fired up to get to practice this morning and he gave us all of his thoughts on this Dolphin team.
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll says Seahawks ‘may have two No. 1’ QBs; NFL fans react
After trading Russell Wilson over the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback situation doesn’t look good on the surface, with Geno Smith and Drew Lock (acquired in the Wilson trade) in a training camp battle for the starting job. While most of the football world sees it as the...
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job
With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Tyron Smith Injury ‘Serious’; Cowboys to Explore O-Line Move - Sign Ex Chiefs Pro Bowler Eric Fisher?
Money? Injuries? Personal issues? An NFL team is obviously more privy to those details than most of us are. But ...
Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Dallas ‘Til I Die’ Goof-Up
At this time, Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champ, remains on the roster at a fully-guaranteed salary of $12.4 million.
