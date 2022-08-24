Read full article on original website
Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect
It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Man Charged with Hit-and-Run on Police SUV￼
A man from Leesburg has been charged with one felony count of hit and run and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving after Leesburg police say he hit a cruiser attempting to pass it and drove away. Police say shortly before noon on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers in a marked...
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
loudounnow.com
LCSO: Reckless Driving Suspect Temporarily Eludes Deputies
A Leesburg man on Wednesday was charged with six counts of reckless driving and other traffic violations after twice leading county deputies on high-speed chases. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 22 a deputy on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Battlefield Parkway and Sycolin Road. As the deputy activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle sped up and continued driving recklessly. The deputy terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns, but was able to record the license plate.
PHOTOS: $5,000 reward offered for information on deadly Virginia 7-Eleven shooting suspect
Photos have been released and a reward is now being offered, in hopes that the public can assist in identifying the suspect involved in a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after attempting to abduct child in Alexandria: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man in Fairfax County is in custody after attempting to abduct a child in Alexandria on Wednesday afternoon. According to Fairfax County Police, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Caryn Court. Police say that a man approached a group of kids in that area,...
Police: Man with knife arrested after grabbing child in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of going up to a group of children, showing them a knife, and grabbing one of the children by the hand. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Ct. in Alexandria […]
fox5dc.com
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
Ashburn assault victim dies from injuries
The victim of an assault on August 14 at the 45100 block of Waterpointe Terrace in Ashburn died on Sunday.
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
Driver Busted With Pot, Loaded Handgun During Commercial Vehicle Stop In Waldorf
A truck driver traveling through Maryland is facing a pair of weapons charges after being busted by investigators during a routine commercial truck inspection, the Charles County Sheriff announced. Capitol Heights resident Marlon Davon Murray, 25, was arrested at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, when a patrol officer...
Bay Net
Two Flown Out After Head-On Collision On Budds Creek Road
CHAPTICO, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 5:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned with entrapment on Budds Creek Road at the intersection of Mechanicsville Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the head-on...
staffordsheriff.com
Breaking and Entering Suspect Arrested
A breaking and entering suspect was arrested Sunday after deputies found him at a motel a couple doors down from the scene of the crime. On August 21st at approximately 5:25 p.m. deputies responded to Nobel Auto Select at 228 Cambridge Street for a breaking and entering. Deputy F.C. O’Neill discovered the large glass window in the front door of the business had been shattered. The business owner reported cash and three sets of car keys were stolen during the crime.
Fairfax Police investigating after body found in Hybla Valley
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the body was found in a wooded area near the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue, just south of Huntley Meadows Park. Detectives believe the body has been there for an extended period of time.
loudounnow.com
Aldie Resident Dies from Crash Injuries
A month after a rear-end crash on Ashburn Village Boulevard, a passenger in one of the vehicles has died from her injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at 3 p.m. July 27. According to the report, the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry was northbound on Ashburn Village Boulevard near Waxpool Road when she rear-ended a 2013 Kia Forte. The driver of the Toyota was cited for following too closely.
Prince William County Police seek suspicious man who allegedly approached child at school bus stop, offered candy to get in car
Police are looking for a man who approached a 10-year-old girl in the Gainesville area of Prince William County. The department said the man invited the child to come into his car to go get candy.
theriver953.com
FCSO arrest bank robbery suspect
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of Ethan Smith of Fromans Road in Frederick County. Smith has been charged with the August 18 bank robbery of the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mills Drive Winchester. Smith’s father determined that his son may have been...
Two injured after Bristow shooting, suspect in custody
A shooting in Bristow on Monday left two people injured and a suspect in custody.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for fatally shooting his child's mom in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Stafford County woman. Trevon Vanzant, 21, is accused of killing the mother of his child, Aliyah Henderson, 19. The fatal shooting, according to the Stafford County's Sheriff's Office, occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home along...
