Sterling, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

Police looking for Sterling shooting suspect

It is believed that the shooting took place at a residence on the 700 block of West Church Road. People who live nearby are asked to review footage from doorbell cameras and security cameras from between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Man Charged with Hit-and-Run on Police SUV￼

A man from Leesburg has been charged with one felony count of hit and run and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving after Leesburg police say he hit a cruiser attempting to pass it and drove away. Police say shortly before noon on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers in a marked...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

LCSO: Reckless Driving Suspect Temporarily Eludes Deputies

A Leesburg man on Wednesday was charged with six counts of reckless driving and other traffic violations after twice leading county deputies on high-speed chases. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 22 a deputy on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Battlefield Parkway and Sycolin Road. As the deputy activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle sped up and continued driving recklessly. The deputy terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns, but was able to record the license plate.
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
MCLEAN, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Two Flown Out After Head-On Collision On Budds Creek Road

CHAPTICO, Md. –  On August 25, at approximately 5:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned with entrapment on Budds Creek Road at the intersection of Mechanicsville Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the head-on...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Breaking and Entering Suspect Arrested

A breaking and entering suspect was arrested Sunday after deputies found him at a motel a couple doors down from the scene of the crime. On August 21st at approximately 5:25 p.m. deputies responded to Nobel Auto Select at 228 Cambridge Street for a breaking and entering. Deputy F.C. O’Neill discovered the large glass window in the front door of the business had been shattered. The business owner reported cash and three sets of car keys were stolen during the crime.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
loudounnow.com

Aldie Resident Dies from Crash Injuries

A month after a rear-end crash on Ashburn Village Boulevard, a passenger in one of the vehicles has died from her injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at 3 p.m. July 27. According to the report, the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry was northbound on Ashburn Village Boulevard near Waxpool Road when she rear-ended a 2013 Kia Forte. The driver of the Toyota was cited for following too closely.
ALDIE, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO arrest bank robbery suspect

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of Ethan Smith of Fromans Road in Frederick County. Smith has been charged with the August 18 bank robbery of the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mills Drive Winchester. Smith’s father determined that his son may have been...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

