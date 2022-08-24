A Leesburg man on Wednesday was charged with six counts of reckless driving and other traffic violations after twice leading county deputies on high-speed chases. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 22 a deputy on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Battlefield Parkway and Sycolin Road. As the deputy activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle sped up and continued driving recklessly. The deputy terminated the pursuit because of safety concerns, but was able to record the license plate.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO