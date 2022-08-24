ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Homeless resources available during 1-day event in Phoenix on Tuesday

PHOENIX — The Human Services Campus near downtown Phoenix is hosting a one-day event to provide resource opportunities to unsheltered people on Tuesday. “Project Connect” intends to share housing services, benefits, identification and other basic needs to those experiencing homelessness, according to a press release. Professionals who provide...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

How the Phoenix Housing Initiative will impact affordable housing in the metro area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rent has skyrocketed across the Phoenix metro area and the City of Phoenix is trying to address it through the Phoenix Housing Initiative. According to the most recent Phoenix Housing Department report, the city is almost at its halfway point of the goal to create or preserve around 50,000 units by 2030. The Phoenix Housing Initiative, originally launched in 2019, reviewed the 23,000 housing units to get an idea of the scope of what’s now been made available to residents. According to the report, 22,683 units have been created or preserved since the initiative launched. 16,776 were market-price units. 960 affordable units were created, while 2,152 were preserved.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona's heat is becoming deadlier — and experts say the issue is homelessness, not climate

It’s a hot August morning and the nonprofit Circle the City has parked one of its mobile clinics in front of a north Phoenix soup kitchen. The group provides medical care to homeless patients. Inside the trailer, 64-year-old Paul Yager is getting his vitals checked. He’s HIV-positive and on most nights he sleeps in a park nearby. He credits this medical team with keeping him alive.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
Tempe, AZ
Government
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Arizona Humane Society hiring out working cats for environmentally friendly pest control

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society is hiring out some very special cats looking to earn their keep as environmentally friendly pest control cats!. The society’s Working Cats program allows individuals to “hire” a cat living at the shelter to help them with unwanted critters around their house and property. Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark dropped by to meet some of these working cats this morning and to talk about the program with AHS coordinators!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale homeowner loses fight over unconnected sewer line

A Gilbert business owner thought he hired an architect, but instead, he took the $28,000 and disappeared. Breakdown of President Biden's loan forgiveness plan. The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

SRP customers could see potential price increase in electric bill

PHOENIX — Salt River Project customers could be paying more for their electric bills as the company looks to cover the rising costs of natural gas. While customers like Stevie Jones and Charlie Griefer aren't thrilled about the idea of a bigger bill because everything is already too expensive they understand hikes happen.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Az#Cbs
East Valley Tribune

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Parent Pays It Forward to Gilbert day care teacher

A Starbucks worker in Gilbert noticed a customer hadn't been in for a while so she checked in on him so that customer decided to Pay It Forward. Phoenix physcial therapist wins Pay It Forward award. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM MST. |. Elizabeth not only brings joy...
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
AZFamily

Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the eastbound side of Interstate 10 in the Southern California desert near the Arizona state line. Heavy rain from monsoonal thunderstorms Wednesday...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Hi-tech laundromat opening in Mesa with free try-out

Mesa residents have a chance to do their wash for free at a new coinless laundromat opening Aug. 22. Through next Sunday, Clean Laundry opening at 1130 S. Country Club Road, is inviting folks to try out for free their state-of-the-art touchscreen stainless steel express machines that wash and dry clothes in less than an hour.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gilbert to install school zone after complaints

GILBERT, AZ — Robert Rice Elementary School parents are concerned about the lack of a school zone in front of the Southeast Valley school. “People are going well over the speed limit,” said Jim Gray, father of a second grader at the school. Gray, along with others, told...
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy