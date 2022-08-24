Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
KTAR.com
Homeless resources available during 1-day event in Phoenix on Tuesday
PHOENIX — The Human Services Campus near downtown Phoenix is hosting a one-day event to provide resource opportunities to unsheltered people on Tuesday. “Project Connect” intends to share housing services, benefits, identification and other basic needs to those experiencing homelessness, according to a press release. Professionals who provide...
ABC 15 News
Resources available to Arizonans with free help with landlord-tenant issues
PHOENIX — From facing Arizona's heat without working air conditioning to flooded apartments and pest problems, the Let Joe Know Team has seen a number of issues tenants face across the Valley. First, put the issue in writing, sign it, date it, and give it to your landlord. But...
AZFamily
How the Phoenix Housing Initiative will impact affordable housing in the metro area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rent has skyrocketed across the Phoenix metro area and the City of Phoenix is trying to address it through the Phoenix Housing Initiative. According to the most recent Phoenix Housing Department report, the city is almost at its halfway point of the goal to create or preserve around 50,000 units by 2030. The Phoenix Housing Initiative, originally launched in 2019, reviewed the 23,000 housing units to get an idea of the scope of what’s now been made available to residents. According to the report, 22,683 units have been created or preserved since the initiative launched. 16,776 were market-price units. 960 affordable units were created, while 2,152 were preserved.
kjzz.org
Arizona's heat is becoming deadlier — and experts say the issue is homelessness, not climate
It’s a hot August morning and the nonprofit Circle the City has parked one of its mobile clinics in front of a north Phoenix soup kitchen. The group provides medical care to homeless patients. Inside the trailer, 64-year-old Paul Yager is getting his vitals checked. He’s HIV-positive and on most nights he sleeps in a park nearby. He credits this medical team with keeping him alive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Arizona Humane Society hiring out working cats for environmentally friendly pest control
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society is hiring out some very special cats looking to earn their keep as environmentally friendly pest control cats!. The society’s Working Cats program allows individuals to “hire” a cat living at the shelter to help them with unwanted critters around their house and property. Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark dropped by to meet some of these working cats this morning and to talk about the program with AHS coordinators!
AZFamily
Glendale homeowner loses fight over unconnected sewer line
A Gilbert business owner thought he hired an architect, but instead, he took the $28,000 and disappeared. Breakdown of President Biden's loan forgiveness plan. The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa...
kjzz.org
Nonprofit says Maricopa County should do more to help renters facing evictions, rising rents
The number of eviction filings in Maricopa County surged last month, hitting a 14-year-high and leaving more than 6,400 people out of their homes. The Maricopa County Justice Court released the data earlier this month — the second month in a row that the number of evictions here has reached pre-pandemic levels.
SRP customers could see potential price increase in electric bill
PHOENIX — Salt River Project customers could be paying more for their electric bills as the company looks to cover the rising costs of natural gas. While customers like Stevie Jones and Charlie Griefer aren't thrilled about the idea of a bigger bill because everything is already too expensive they understand hikes happen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
AZFamily
Parent Pays It Forward to Gilbert day care teacher
A Starbucks worker in Gilbert noticed a customer hadn't been in for a while so she checked in on him so that customer decided to Pay It Forward. Phoenix physcial therapist wins Pay It Forward award. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM MST. |. Elizabeth not only brings joy...
AZFamily
Report shows rent prices dropping in City of Glendale over past year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cities across the Phoenix metro area have seen skyrocketing rent prices. According to data from Rent.com, the city of Phoenix has seen rent prices jump 31% from July 2021 to July 2022. The city of Mesa is up 13.8%. The city of Chandler is up 18%.
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
AZFamily
City Of Glendale says it has “proof” it connected sewer line to homeowner’s house
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Janet Melton may be disappointed, but with On Your Side’s help she says at least she has answers. “I completely thank you guys for everything you did,” Janet told On Your Side. “While it didn’t end up the way that we wanted, it was definitely worth the energy and effort that was put into it.”
Arizona Woman Victim Of Social Media Trend Encouraging Others To Steal Cars
“The challenging aspect to this viral TikTok is being able to find evidence that a USB style cord was used."
AZFamily
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the eastbound side of Interstate 10 in the Southern California desert near the Arizona state line. Heavy rain from monsoonal thunderstorms Wednesday...
AZFamily
Arizona business owners say “fake architect” took their money and disappeared
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From weightlifting to fast-paced cardio, Jeremy Jones says he loves transforming people’s bodies and minds. “From a fitness standpoint and just helping people in general, I always say we get to help people through the vehicle of fitness,” Jeremy told On Your Side inside his gym.
East Valley Tribune
Hi-tech laundromat opening in Mesa with free try-out
Mesa residents have a chance to do their wash for free at a new coinless laundromat opening Aug. 22. Through next Sunday, Clean Laundry opening at 1130 S. Country Club Road, is inviting folks to try out for free their state-of-the-art touchscreen stainless steel express machines that wash and dry clothes in less than an hour.
ABC 15 News
Gilbert to install school zone after complaints
GILBERT, AZ — Robert Rice Elementary School parents are concerned about the lack of a school zone in front of the Southeast Valley school. “People are going well over the speed limit,” said Jim Gray, father of a second grader at the school. Gray, along with others, told...
What to do about Sonoran Desert toads emerging from hibernation
A Sonoran Desert toad.(Arizona Game and Fish Department Photographer George Andrejko) (Pinal County, AZ) Have you noticed any giant amphibians hopping around your yard or street lately?
Comments / 2