Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
‘Seinfeld’: Elaine Dated ‘Breaking Bad’s Walter White and ‘Better Call Saul’s Saul Goodman During the Show
If you are familiar with the sitcom Seinfeld, then you know that Elaine Benes had plenty of boyfriends during its nine-year run. Some of them happen to show up in other TV shows after popping up on the NBC show. Those would happen to include a couple of actors that viewers have gotten to know quite well in recent years.
Wayne Knight Of 'Seinfeld' Shares Why He Thinks Fans Hated The Show's Finale
The actor, who played Jerry Seinfeld's nemesis Newman, believes the sitcom's efforts to avoid a happy ending for its characters was ill-advised.
SFGate
Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer to Join ABC’s ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ Special
ABC has enlisted celebrity assistance from Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer as they come together to celebrate TV legend Norman Lear in the upcoming special, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.”. The one-night-only celebration honoring the life and legacy of the famed producer...
WATCH: Keegan-Michael Key & a Star-Studded Cast Revive a Sitcom in the Reboot Trailer
With the world in an era of peak TV nostalgia (looking at you, Friends and Fresh Prince reunions), it only makes sense that the reboot concept get the comedy treatment. Enter Reboot, a new show-within-a-show from Modern Family creator Steven Levitan starring Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, and Paul Reiser.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Kelli Giddish Is Really Leaving the Series After 12 Years
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Mark Harmon Finally Speaks Out About Leaving ‘NCIS’: It Was An ‘Honest’ End For Gibbs
“What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging,” NCIS alum Mark Harmon said in the season 19 DVD release, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.” The 70-year-old actor revealed that he’s “not retired.” As for Gibbs, “The character is living in Alaska as far as I know.”
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s How the Show May Write Kelli Giddish Out
With news breaking on Wednesday that actress Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU, a lot of speculation starts kicking up. Part of it swirls around what happens to Giddish’s Amanda Rollins character. You know, there has to be some way that she exits the long-running show. It’s going to be a whirlwind of events that have to take place. Obviously, her departure leaves an opening that will await filling up. Yet, how in the world does she depart in a way that would be understandable? Her role on SVU is one that has helped provide interesting and powerful storylines throughout her run there.
ComicBook
New Original Thriller Takes Over Netflix Top 10
There's a new leader atop Netflix's daily streaming charts. For most of the summer, the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has been dominated by Stranger Things, as the beloved sci-fi series broke records left and right. Other big hits like The Sandman, Never Have I Ever, and Virgin River also enjoyed runs as the number one show on Netflix over the last few weeks. Now, another series joins the ranks, taking over the Netflix Top 10 and establishing itself as the streaming service's latest hit.
Brand new ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star revealed
One of the new members of the cast of the revamped “Real Housewives of New York” is Texan fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky, Page Six has learned. The Fort Worth, Texas native has some 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts frequently about accessories and her Jewish faith. She’s also a mother of three and married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. The social media star recently spoke publicly about her struggle with alcohol (which, of course, has been something of a recurring theme on the show in the case of various other cast members). The last season of the Bravo show ended with...
Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Speaks Out About Hugh Hefner
In a new documentary series from A&E, the network explores the lavish and sometimes peculiar life of Hugh Hefner, the Playboy empire, and the outlandish mansion. Hosting some of the biggest celebrities in the world, the Playboy mansion became somewhat of an urban legend as to what happened behind closed doors. With the new documentary sharing some light on the good and the bad, former Playboy, Jenny McCarthy, recently discussed her time at the mansion and why she refused to take part in the documentary.
ComicBook
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
Popculture
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
‘The Big Cigar’: Emmy Winner Glynn Turman To Play Huey P. Newton’s Father In Apple TV+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement) has joined Apple TV+’s Huey P. Newton limited series The Big Cigar as a recurring guest star. He’ll be part of an ensemble led by André Holland, which also includes Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Jordane Christie, Moses Ingram and Olli Haaskivi, as previously announced. Based on the eponymous Playboy magazine article by Argo‘s Joshuah Bearman, the six-episode series tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Black Panther leader Newton (Holland) relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola) — the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider — to elude...
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite The CW Vampire Series Leaving Netflix
Believe it or not, August is almost over. There are just a few more days left this month and as September — and fall — approaches, that means that the content available to stream on various platforms is about to shuffle yet again. Each month, new shows and movies come to streaming while others depart and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries Universe, heading into September means saying goodbye to another fan-favorite series — this time, the series that started it all. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are leaving Netflix on September 3rd.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Last Episodes Teaser: Fight to the Finish
11 seasons, 12 years, and 169 episodes have all led to this: the last episodes of The Walking Dead. AMC released a teaser trailer for the third part of the zombie drama's final season, previewing the action-packed fight to the finish beginning October 2 on AMC and AMC+. In the footage, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melisssa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lead their group's last stand against the New World Order: Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 and conclude with the series finale on November 20.
ComicBook
The Cleaning Lady Promotes Creator to Be Co-Showrunner for Season 2 on FOX
The Cleaning Lady creator Miranda Kwok has been installed as a showrunner on the FOX series. Deadline reports that the network made the decision to have the developer and executive producer share show running duties alongside Melissa Carter. Kwok recently signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV. The Cleaning Lady is loosely adapted La Chica Que Limpia over in Argentina. The first season ended up being 10 episodes, but it made huge waves for FOX. The Cleaning Lady was the network's highest-rated drama premiere over the last two years. Over at Hulu, the Fox show was the most streamed debut in the network's history. So, it would make sense to turn up the heat behind it. Teaming Kwok with a veteran showrunner is a smart move to keep the train going strong headed into Season 2. That next batch of episodes premieres in just a few weeks on September 19.
Bill Maher And Guests Point The Finger At ‘Us’ In Friday’s ‘Real Time’ On HBO
The cartoon character Pogo by Walt Kelly is best remembered for his line, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” That sentiment was the underlying theme of Bill Maher’s Real Time on Friday, as the comedian and his guests explored the various ways that America remains divided, often by our own hand. B.J. Novak of The Office was up first. His new film comedy, Vengeance, has undertones of the social struggles that divide America. Maher played up that angle, asking about the red state/blue state divide and how it’s possible to love those who don’t share your views. What’s separating us,...
