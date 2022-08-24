ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba, Mexico report deaths in monkeypox-positive patients

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
 2 days ago

One man died in Cuba and another in Mexico after testing positive for monkeypox, the countries announced.

An Italian tourist visiting Cuba died Sunday, a day after being diagnosed with the virus. The 50-year-old man was the country’s first confirmed case of monkeypox.

He had been traveling through various provinces in Cuba for only three days before falling ill, Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health reported.

Neither Cuba nor Mexico attributes the deaths to the monkeypox virus.
AP/Martin Mejia

The tourist developed skin lesions and his condition rapidly deteriorated as he went into cardiac arrest before dying.

Cuba health officials did not attribute the tourist’s death to the virus. An autopsy report pointed the cause of death to sepsis linked to pneumonia and organ damage.

Similarly, Mexican officials said a man who died in the country did not succumb to monkeypox, despite testing positive.

There are 44,503 confirmed cases of monkeypox globally.
NIAID via AP

Health experts in Mexico are investigating the death of an HIV-positive patient who had died from septic shock and pneumonia after testing positive for monkeypox, the country’s health ministry said Tuesday.

Mexico has reported 386 confirmed and 862 probable cases of monkeypox infection.

Monkeypox-related deaths have been reported in Spain, India, Brazil and Ecuador.

There are 44,503 confirmed cases of monkeypox globally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15,909 of which are in the US. There have been zero fatalities related to the virus in the US.

With Post Wires

