ComicBook
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
epicstream.com
Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant
There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Explains Why Show Ignores The Blip
We're only two episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the live-action series is providing fans with updates that fans genuinely didn't know they needed about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show has already been jam-packed with surprising Easter eggs and unexpected fourth-wall breaks, but it has yet to really acknowledge The Blip, the five years of disaster that occurred between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, outside of a few passing lines of dialogue about how Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) helped bring humanity back. In a recent interview with Lifehacker, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao revealed why that creative choice was made, and argued that within the world of the show, "that's already happened and people have already moved on."
Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Recalls Being Rejected for a Different Marvel Role
Tatiana Maslany was rejected from a separate Marvel role before being cast as She-Hulk
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers: Secret Wars Will be Bigger Than Endgame
Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when, during the studio's Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two new Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are headed to theaters in 2025. The announcements marked the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up with the massive Avengers: Endgame, but according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Secret Wars is going to be even bigger than Endgame and will send things off with a "big bang".
ComicBook
Why Ms. Marvel's New Powers Were Made Purple Revealed
Canonically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) doesn't have her trademark stretchy powers. In lieu of her hallmark look, Ms. Marvel instead gave Kamala access to a Green Lantern-esque powerset that allowed her to make hard light constructs. The powers manifested in a bright purple huge, largely...
Wolverine May Have Just Entered The MCU Via A She-Hulk Easter Egg
Ahead of Daredevil's arrival, She-Hulk is blowing fans' minds with an assumed Wolverine reference.
IGN
DC Seems To Have Found Its Kevin Feige in The Lego Movie Producer
DC has been reeling in the aftermath of the recent tough decisions that saw the cancellation of the solo Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton. While the studio decided to cancel one of its releases for the year to claim a tax write-down, the situation soon took a turn for the worse as Warner Bros. Discovery delayed the release of both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
ComicBook
Potential DC Chief Dan Lin Previously Worked on George Miller's Justice League: Mortal
Warner Bros. has been in a bit of a transitioning period after their big merger with Discovery. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery is being led by David Zaslav and he's already making some big waves. Under Zaslav's leadership he's canceled several DC Comics films such as Batgirl and even The Wonder Twins. The new CEO was said to be looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to take over their DC Films unit and it seems that they've found their guy. Earlier today, it was revealed that The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin was in talks to lead Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Films arm. Lin isn't a stranger to DC Comics as he was a producer on George Miller's shelved Justice League: Mortal movie. During a previous interview with Collider (via ComicBookMovie), Lin revealed exactly why he'd be the perfect fit to lead DC Films.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk sneakily introduced Wolverine into the MCU
Only two episodes of She-Hulk have aired so far, but each episode has been packed full of Marvel Easter eggs. There’s been references to Captain America’s virginity, the Shang-Chi post-credits scene, and the promise of an upcoming Daredevil cameo. In the second episode, Jennifer Walters is seen browsing the internet, and the screen is jam-packed with more MCU clues than you can shake a big green fist at.
ComicBook
New Original Thriller Takes Over Netflix Top 10
There's a new leader atop Netflix's daily streaming charts. For most of the summer, the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has been dominated by Stranger Things, as the beloved sci-fi series broke records left and right. Other big hits like The Sandman, Never Have I Ever, and Virgin River also enjoyed runs as the number one show on Netflix over the last few weeks. Now, another series joins the ranks, taking over the Netflix Top 10 and establishing itself as the streaming service's latest hit.
ComicBook
Mary Jane and Black Cat Series Spins Out of Spider-Man and X-Men Crossover
Two of the greatest loves of Peter Parker's life are joining forces for a new series. December's Mary Jane & Black Cat is a five-issue limited series featuring Peter's former wife and Marvel's premier super thief, which ties into the Dark Web crossover involving Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Venom. Writer Jed MacKay returns to Black Cat after penning two volumes of her solo series, as well as the Iron Cat limited series. Joining MacKay on Mary Jane & Black Cat is artist Vincenzo Carratù, making his Marvel Comics debut.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Marvel Changed Jen's Comic-Accurate Origin Story
Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is now officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Marvel fans were treated to the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last week. The live-action series has taken some unique steps to bring Jen's origin story to life, including tweaking the inciting incident that gives her superpowers in the first place. Instead of adapting the story from Savage She-Hulk #1, which sees her being shot in a mob hit from Nicholas Trask and needing to get a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk, the show decides to have Jen accidentally get exposed to Bruce's blood during a car accident. In a recent interview with Inverse, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao addressed why that change was made, and revealed that the higher-ups at Marvel did not think it "vibed with" the tone of the rest of the show.
ComicBook
New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia
We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Director Teases More MCU Cameos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is calling more Marvel heroes to the stand. Marvel Studios' "fun lawyer show" introduces Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a 30-something Los Angeles attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — a.k.a. a superhero lawyer. After a car accident exposes her to cousin Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) gamma-irradiated blood, Jen transforms into a green 6-foot-7-inch hulk, who exercises her "civic duty" when She-Hulk smashes the court-crashing Titania (Jameela Jamil). Using her powers to fight for justice in and out of the courtroom, She-Hulk makes the case for a superhero team-up when she crosses paths with Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and the vigilante Daredevil (Charlie Cox).
