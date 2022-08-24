Aaron Judge belts 48th home run in Yankees-Mets Subway Series battle
It looks like Aaron Judge just needed a Subway Series matchup against the Mets to regain his home run stroke.
Judge, who also hit a homer in Monday night’s 4-2 win over the Amazin’s , blasted a solo shot off Taijuan Walker in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead over the Mets.
It was the 48th homer of the season for Judge, who still has a shot to break Maris’ Yankees and American League home run record of 61 dingers in a season.
It also was Judge’s 104th RBI of the season.
Entering the Subway Series, the slugger hadn’t gone deep since Aug. 12.
