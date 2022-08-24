How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes

All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Florida State's season-opener.

The Florida State Seminoles are back in action a little earlier than normal in 2022. The Seminoles will open up their season in week zero against FCS Duquesne. This will provide the team the benefit of playing a game prior to a showdown with LSU next weekend. The Tigers won't have the same luxury.

READ MORE: FSU President says Seminoles will be "very aggressive" in conference realignment

Florida State came up just short of bowl eligibility a season ago, falling in the regular-season finale to Florida to finish with a 5-7 record. Head coach Mike Norvell is looking to flip the script during his third year leading the Seminoles.

The Seminoles and Dukes have never matched up on the football field. Duquesne went 7-3 in 2021 under longtime head coach Jerry Schmitt. Florida State is 26-1 all time against FCS programs. The lone loss came last year to Jacksonville State.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Duquesne Dukes on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Florida State (0-0) vs. Duquesne Dukes (0-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, August 27 at 5:00 p.m. est

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Drew Carter, Analyst Rody Jones, Reporter Lericia Harris

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM 84/App Channel 84

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: N/A

Spread: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

READ MORE: Brian Kelly makes cryptic comments about LSU star's availability against Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook