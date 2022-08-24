ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

White supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime assault in WA

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a racially-motivated assault in Lynnwood, Washington.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says Randy Smith of Eugene, Oregon, pleaded guilty Tuesday and is one of four men from across the Pacific Northwest being prosecuted for punching and kicking a Black man at a bar on Dec. 8, 2018.

In his plea agreement, Smith, 42, admitted he was a member of a white supremacist support group at the time of the assault.

Smith entered the bar with other support group members and members of a higher-level white supremacist group, prosecutors said.

Smith and others assaulted the Black DJ and used racial slurs while doing it because he believed the man was being disrespectful to the members of the white supremacist groups, according to prosecutors. Two bystanders tried to stop the assault and were were punched and hit in the face by members of the white supremacist groups.

The DJ lost consciousness during the beating and suffered pain, bleeding and swelling in his eye, and bruising to his back, chest and legs, The Seattle Times reported.

Smith also pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents, specifically claiming he didn’t remember anyone calling the man a racial slur because he wanted to cover up the bias motive.

Smith also pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully having a firearm, stemming from an Oregon incident in 2020. In the plea agreement, Smith admitted that he unlawfully possessed a Ruger 9mm pistol despite being previously convicted of a felony.

Daniel Dorson of Corvallis, Oregon, and Jason DeSimas of Tacoma, Washington, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges in the assault at the bar. Also charged in the case is Jason Stanley of Boise, Idaho.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sheriff pleads guilty to rendering criminal assistance

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former county sheriff in Washington state has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son’s alleged drunk driving crash. Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of rendering criminal assistance in the third degree, KREM reported. He was sentenced to 40 hours of community service. Mager’s son was involved in a vehicle rollover crash west of Spokane about 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2021. Court documents said Magers contacted his brother to pick him up and told his girlfriend he was going to his parent’s house. Magers’ son’s girlfriend and a friend drove to the house. Several hours later, Magers’ son called Lincoln County dispatch to report the crash.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

Army veteran among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A local constable, who was also a U.S. Army veteran, was among four people fatally shot at an apartment complex while serving an eviction notice in Tucson, Arizona, officials said. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments, Tucson police said. Few details have been released, but Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey identified Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay as one of the victims in an order to fly flags at half-mast in all state buildings Friday. “The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state,” Ducey said in a news release. “Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army or carrying out her duties as a constable for Pima County, she dedicated her life to helping others and her community.”
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Lynnwood, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Corvallis, OR
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Brown
newyorkbeacon.com

White Supremacist Caught in a Lie Trying to Escape Hate Crime Charge

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Randy Smith, 42, was visiting Oregon to attend a meeting hosted by Crew 38, a supporter of white national group Hammerskin Nation. Smith gathered with the others to celebrate the life of a violent white supremacist, Robert Jay Mathews, and following the event they took their shenanigans to a bar in Lynnwood. Per Smith’s plea agreement, the group repeatedly shared Nazi salutes and became unruly in the establishment.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Associated Press

Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her role as chief deputy to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, appeared in district court in Grand Junction on Thursday and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. She was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation. “You engaged in concrete acts to undermine the integrity of our democratic process under the guise of protecting it. In doing so, you abdicated your role as a clerk, you violated your oath and you betrayed your duty,” Judge Matthew Barrett told Knisley during the hearing. Peters and Knisley were being prosecuted on allegations they allowed a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in May 2021.
MESA COUNTY, CO
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Fbi Agents#White Supremacist#Violent Crime#Dj#The Seattle Times#Fbi
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Affidavit: Ex-Alabama lawmaker groped woman at restaurant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An ex-Alabama legislator who campaigned in the state for former President Donald Trump has been charged with groping a woman at a restaurant. Perry Hooper Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sex abuse. An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant said Hooper was leaving the upscale Ravello Ristorante in downtown Montgomery on Aug. 16 when he approached the victim from behind at the host stand. “The suspect grabbed the victim’s breasts and waist while shoving his pelvis against the victim’s backside. He then began kissing her neck before she was able to break free,” the affidavit stated. A text message to Hooper seeking comment Wednesday was not immediately returned. It was unclear if he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
MONTGOMERY, AL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyNorthwest

Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment

Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle blood donations dangerously low thanks to surge of gun violence

Bloodworks Northwest says it’s running dangerously low on blood and platelet donations ahead of Labor Day. One reason it’s low is Seattle’s surge in gun violence. The nonprofit is sounding the alarms after it claims it’s “running on fumes” due to an unusually short supply of blood donations. Donations have been down all summer, leading to roughly 3,600 open appointments between now and Labor Day.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy