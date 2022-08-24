ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County low-income water bill assistance program helps thousands

By Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OHIl_0hSiEcsc00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP_) — Inflation is not only hurting people at the grocery store and gas pumps, but many people are also having trouble paying their water bills.

Help is here with a more than $800,000 boost from the state that will help Guilford County Social Services administer the program.

It’s called the “low-income household water assistance program.”

“In order to qualify, we want people to know we’re looking at three scenarios: one is you’re behind on your water bill. It’s being disconnected or it’s already been disconnected,” said Guilford County Communications Director Julie Smith.

Since the program launched in December, more than 3,000 applications have been approved, totaling more than $600,000 to help keep the water on for people who are in the 150 percent of the federal poverty level.

“What that looks like is if you’re an individual, you would have made about $1,600 for the previous month, and that’s all sources of income. Or if you’re a family of four, it’s about $3,313 in income in order to be eligible for the program,” Smith said.

In order to apply you’ll need to:

  • Fill out an application
  • Answer questions about your water connection
  • Have a bill in your name
  • Show your monthly income
  • Have documentation showing where you get your water from
  • Know your account number

“In social services, we look at individuals with SNAP benefits, food security funds as well as our low income energy program to determine if we have people who are already qualified,” Smith said. “The state has a website to apply for the program. You can apply online, or you can print a copy of the application and bring it into any Social Service building in your county. Other counties have social service agencies who are participating in the program.”

The program is expected to run through June 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

FOX8 News

Cleaning crews set to remove mold from Guilford County jail

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cleaning crews will spend the next two months removing mold from inside the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.   Ten newly released testing results reveal the extent of the problem and the time-consuming removal process in the 10-year-old facility.  Environmental experts found two types of molds around the housing units and […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
