It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a ray! People at NC beach get surprise visit from ray

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — Visitors got a surprise during a fishing program at a North Carolina beach when a ray was reeled in, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

When the lesser Atlantic devil ray was caught, visitors thought it was a bird since it performed several spectacular leaps out of the water before it was reeled in.

The ray was then safely released back into the water after giving everyone a show during the fishing program with CPNS rangers.

The program runs every Wednesday until Sept. 5. You can check out the CHNS website for more details.

The lesser Atlantic devil ray (Mobula hypostoma) is a relative of giant manta rays which are sometimes seen offshore.

Unlike its massive cousin, it is only known to reach a maximum size of about four feet across.

The rays visit the shoreline late in the summer and early in the fall when ocean temperatures reach the highest of the year.

