kslsports.com
60 in 60: #7 BYU’s Puka Nacua (Wide Receiver)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #7 is BYU’s Puka Nacua (WR). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
blocku.com
What is Salt Lake NIL Club? Your Questions Answered
With “Name, Image, and Likeness” (NIL) rules relaxing, one company has found a way to maximize opportunities for student-athletes to monetize themselves, and they’re now helping the University of Utah’s football program do just that. YOKE, an NIL-centric company that helps teams establish a message board-like...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Releases ’22-’23 Non-Conference Schedule
SALT LAKE CITY- Everybody’s mind may be on the upcoming football season, but basketball season is around the corner too. Utah women’s basketball released their non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season and the excitement for the program couldn’t be higher after exceeding expectations last season. “We’ve put...
deseret.com
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
deseret.com
How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season
In the next two weeks, BYU, Utah and Utah State will each begin their 2022 college football campaigns trying to build off a successful 2021 season in which all three finished the year ranked in the Top 25. While it’s anticipated to be another good year for the three Utah...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Concludes Fall Camp With Third Scrimmage
PROVO, Utah – BYU football fall camp is a wrap. On Tuesday, the Cougars completed Camp Kalani with a third and final scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The scrimmage was BYU’s second in four days. It hasn’t been common in the Kalani Sitake era for BYU to scrimmage that often. But Sitake felt it was important to simulate real football before the season opener at USF on September 3.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Players Announce New NIL Initiative
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football players just announced a new NIL component that they have launched as a team called the Salt Lake NIL Club. The players for Utah football released a statement detailing their plans for the NIL initiative Tuesday afternoon. What Is The Salt Lake NIL Club?. The...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 3 Picks
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team made their picks ahead of a very entertaining Week 3 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks for key Week 3 matchups. Wasatch vs....
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Mothers Get Chance To Tackle Sons At Football Practice
SALT LAKE CITY – It was mothers night at practice for an Illinois high school football program that decided to let the moms have some fun. News station WMBD in Peoria, Illinois gathered footage of a drill that the mothers did during practice. They let the moms put on pads and a helmet and allowed them to tackle their sons.
espn700sports.com
Roxy Bernstein on the latest in the Pac-12, realignment chatter, No. 7 Utes + more
Pac-12 Network analyst Roxy Bernstein joins The Drive to discuss the latest in the conference, realignment chatter continuing, No. 7 Utes expectations in Gainesville, remaining not so friendly with a Friends star + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
ksl.com
In 'retirement,' this Utah man who cannot move is busier than ever
SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Mikita, a man who has spent his life spinning adversity into advantage, has found yet another reason to celebrate as he enters his 67th year. He can now turn his head from side to side. It's not much of a turn, almost undetectable, but...
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
kslnewsradio.com
Work at Utah’s Forbes-named best in state employer
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — After losing people to the “Great Resignation,” Nebo School District is recruiting. Forbes named Nebo School District America’s best in state employer back in 2019, out of 80,000 employers. Spokesperson Lana Hiskey says she isn’t surprised. “One of the things we...
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Are you looking for the best Indian food in Salt Lake City, Utah?. I’ve compiled a list of the city’s best places. Salt Lake City has the tastiest Indian food in the area, from creamy curry dishes to spicy roasted lamb plates. Sample creative naan bread, modern fusion...
KSLTV
The Rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah’s lost world class lakefront resort
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples of our pre-history living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the Valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally, something...
