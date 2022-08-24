Read full article on original website
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire
Ready to make something old new to you? Travel to Oregon’s hometown for the annual outdoor antique market. The Oregon City Outdoor Antique Faire is celebrating its 25th year. The event is hosted in downtown Oregon City along the beautiful main street filled with quaint shops and restaurants. For...
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
kptv.com
The Alibi Tiki Lounge in N. Portland to celebrate 75th anniversary this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved bar in North Portland will be celebrating a big milestone this weekend. Located at 4024 North Interstate Avenue sits an urban oasis that seems immune to the passing days, months or even years. “As you look around, it’s completely frozen in time.”. Marcus...
KATU.com
What goes around comes around: Portland Y2K-themed flea market goes TikTok viral
PORTLAND, Ore. — A flea market is going viral on TikTok for bringing back early- to mid-2000s nostalgia back in style and to Portland. This Y2K-themed pop-up event debuted at the beginning of June by two vintage clothing resalers that noticed a constant uptick in their customer base for more Y2K, the 1990s, mid-2000s, and alternative-like clothing at more moderate flea markets.
The Forest Grove Oktoberfest is back!
Oktoberfest in Downtown Forest Grove is bigger and better than ever. Don't miss this iconic fall event on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On Sunday, September 24 from noon to 7 p.m. come outside and enjoy food, beer, tournaments and games, vendors and musical performances in Downtown Forest Grove. Donna Gustafson, the organizer of the event says "My husband and I love putting on events. The Oktoberfest is one more fun way to get families outside. Both visitors and locals can visit our Downtown and see what's there." ...
pdxmonthly.com
Have the End of Summer Blues? Check Out These Concerts at the Oregon State Fair
Psst: the lineup at the Salem fairgrounds includes the Beach Boys, TLC, and Shaggy, to name a few. The Oregon State Fair is not just all carnival rides, corn dogs, and cotton candy. Somewhere in between the rodeo show and the chocolate cake contest at the fairgrounds in Salem, some big-name bands (sans a few original members) will be taking to the stage. From August 29 through September 5, you can croon along (unabashedly) to some of your favorite tunes while ignoring the snide comments from your kids. Here’s the lowdown on who’s playing and when.
WWEEK
Shaun Keylock Company Acquires Conduit Dance
The Portland-based contemporary dance company Shaun Keylock Company announced it has acquired Conduit Dance Inc., a nonprofit dance service organization that closed in 2015. “I have long admired Conduit Dance as one of the most significant responses to the necessity of dance in Portland, offering so many different opportunities for artists to create, perform, and share their work,” stated Shaun Keylock, founder and artistic director of SKC, in a press release. “I am excited to carry on the legacy of this important institution as we continue to build our capacity and advocate for the next generation of dance makers in our community.”
WWEEK
Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.
Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
WWEEK
You Don’t Have to Drive for Hours to Have an Epic Summer. Here Are Four Portland-Area Escapes.
After spending the past two years close to home, it’s only natural to yearn for escape. But now that Portland is finally flickering back to life, racking up hundreds of miles in the car to experience a soul-replenishing getaway isn’t necessary. We’re home to a list of both natural and entrepreneur-created attractions that is so long you could embark on an adventure every day this summer and never do the same thing twice.
kptv.com
City of Vancouver shares 6 month progress report for first Safe Stay Community
There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people in downtown area compared to 2021. Washington State University study shows eye test could screen children for autism. Researchers at Washington State University believe they may have found a better way to screen children for autism. Portland's 'Books with...
Air quality advisory issued for Salem, Oregon City areas
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Salem and Oregon City, citing increased levels of smog.
pugetsound.media
Mia Villanueva Anchors KPTV FOX 12 Noon News
Today marks 1 year for Mia Villanueva at FOX 12 KPTV/Portland. Mia starts year 2 with a schedule change. She is back to a weekday schedule, anchoring the Noon News. “I’m grateful to work for a station where I’m given so much support and opportunity. Cheers to year 2!”
Canby Yard of the Month
The Canby Garden Club concludes its 2022 honors with the home of Manuel Santiago Lopez and his banana treeThe Canby Garden Club wraps up its 2022 Yard of the Month series with the home of Manuel Santiago Lopez and Catalina Cruz de Santiago. The home at 1212 N. Grant St., is a testament to Lopez's exposure to agriculture in his younger years and has earned him the September Yard of the Month Award. "I migrated from Mexico and have been part of this neighborhood for 20 years," Lopez said. "Growing up in Mexico I was surrounded by agriculture. Through...
kptv.com
1 found dead below cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A hiker was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a hiker at the top of the trail called 911 and...
WWEEK
Where to Drink This Week
3350 SE Morrison St., 503-477-9663, oldpalpdx.com. 4-10 pm Sunday-Monday and Thursday; 4-11 pm Friday-Saturday. The new Sunnyside neighborhood restaurant Old Pal wants to become your regular drinking buddy. You’ll currently find a lineup of eight cocktails, including its eponymous drink made with rye, Campari, and Dolin Dry vermouth, as well as beer, wine and zero-proof drinks. Pair your beverage with the flavors of late summer, like an heirloom tomato gazpacho.
KATU.com
City of Portland makes changes to Main Street ahead of iconic Thompson Elk Fountain return
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some changes are coming to Southwest Main Street in Downtown Portland as a Portland icon gets ready to be put back on its pedestal. The Thompson Elk Fountain will make its return to its familiar spot located on SW Main Street between 3rd and 4th streets soon.
kptv.com
13-year-old girl missing again from Portland home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing again from her foster-care home on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. This is the second time in a month that ODHS has reported Rohrbach as missing and possibly in danger. Previously, she was reported as missing on Aug. 1 and found Aug. 4.
Fentanyl ‘like a bomb going off’ in Portland
"It's like a bomb going off in our city. It's huge," said Jeff Woodward with the Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon. "It's just created this perfect storm."
