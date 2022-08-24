Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
kjluradio.com
Phelps County man accused of murdering girlfriend last weekend denied bond
A Phelps County man charged this week with murdering his girlfriend during a domestic dispute is to remain incarcerated. On Thursday, a Phelps County judge denied Michael Billingsley’s request to modify his bond. The judge ruled Billingsley presents a danger to the victim and is considered a flight risk. He was scheduled for a bond review hearing and arraignment on August 30.
kjluradio.com
Cole County judge files extradition order to have Jefferson City man returned home to face parental kidnapping charge
Paperwork is filed to return a Jefferson City man to Missouri to face a charge of parental kidnapping. Thomas Chee, 54, is accused of taking his three-year-old daughter from her daycare, then heading west without the mother’s knowledge. The woman contacted police after she tried unsuccessfully for hours to make phone contact with Chee. He and the child were found the following day in Utah. The child was unharmed.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man accused of financiall exploiting elderly Mexico couple
An Audrain County man faces five felony charges for allegedly exploiting an elderly couple in Mexico. Shane Bridwell, of Mexico, is charged with one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person and four counts of forgery. He’s due in court on September 20. According to court records, Bridwell...
kjluradio.com
Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted murder spree in mid-Missouri
A Colorado state man who attempted to go on a murdering spree in mid-Missouri last year must undergo a mental evaluation. Eric Townsend was arrested in October 2021 after hitting a woman’s car in Cooper County near Boonville. Court documents state Townsend then dragged the woman from her car, hit and strangled her, then stole her car. He was arrested in Saline County after he stopped at a business along I-70. As officers were arresting Townsend, he allegedly told them he only stopped to find someone else to kill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard
JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
krcgtv.com
Prison inmate pronounced dead Sunday
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A prisoner at Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead at the prison Sunday. According to a press release, Clifford Pearson, 58, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for First-degree Murder. He had been in prison since 2002. Pearson apparently died of...
Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple
Prosecutors charged a Mexico, Missouri, man Monday with five felonies for allegedly taking advantage of an elderly couple. The post Audrain County man charged with exploiting elderly couple appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Six men charged in University of Missouri hazing case appear in court Thursday
Five of the men charged with hazing in connection with the University of Missouri Phi Gamma Delta hazing case are scheduled for their first appearance in court Thursday. The post Six men charged in University of Missouri hazing case appear in court Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Updated: Phelps County man charged with girlfriend's death
THIRD UPDATE: Michael Billingsley's charges have officially been upgraded second-degree murder, second-degree domestic assault, and abandonment of a corpse. SECOND UPDATE: Court records state Douglas Billingsley went the Phelps County Sheriff's Department of his own accord to talk with investigators. They looked at his cell phone and learned there were text conversations between Douglas and his son, Michael, discussing Bradfield's death. The charge against Douglas was filed because he instructed his son to delete those conversations.
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in rural Missouri
A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend's death Monday morning in rural Missouri.
Rolla woman accused of attempted child kidnapping
The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a Rolla woman for allegedly trying to take another woman's toddler while claiming the baby was her's all along.
krcgtv.com
Columbia man charged with firing multiple shots at woman's car, home
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail on numerous charges after he allegedly stalked, threatened, and harassed a former girlfriend, finally shooting several rounds into her car and home Sunday evening. 39-year-old Johnathan Mosley is charged with 1st-degree Domestic Assault, three counts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc17news.com
One in custody after deadly Fayette shooting
FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) - One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Fayette on Thursday night. ABC 17 News crews saw crime scene tape and state and local police in the 500 block of N. Linn Ave. Cpl. Kyle Green with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells ABC...
kjluradio.com
Former officers' lawsuit against California MO Police Department scheduled for 2023 trial
A four-day jury trial is scheduled for three former mid-Missouri police officers. Jared Allen, Nick Stobbart, and Christopher Tew used to work for the California Police Department. Allen and Stobbart were fired in January 2021 and Tew resigned in protest. All three claim they were targeted because they complained about the mishandling of evidence by the police department.
kjluradio.com
Bourbon man accused of brutal road rage attack heads to trial next summer
A jury trial is scheduled for a Crawford County man accused of causing severe head trauma to a woman during a road rage incident last year. Joseph Voisey, of Bourbon, was scheduled Monday for a three-day jury trial to begin June 5, 2023. He’s charged with one count of first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
kjluradio.com
Jury trial scheduled for Versailles woman accused of murdering boyfriend
A Morgan County woman accused of murdering her boyfriend last month is scheduled for a jury trial next spring. Tracia Caruso, of Versailles, was arrested in July and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 65-year-old Dennis Seybold. It was earlier today when the judge overseeing the case scheduled Caruso for a week-long jury trial to begin April 18, 2023.
kjluradio.com
Fulton man sentenced to 3 years following police chase that ended with drug arrest
A Fulton man involved in a police chase that nearly hit the city’s chief of police pleads guilty to two of his five charges. Charles Emery, of Fulton, on Monday pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to three years in prison on both charges but allowed to serve them at the same time. He was also given credit for time served.
myozarksonline.com
Miller County Man Facing Assault, Resisting Arrest Charges
A 24-year-old Iberia man was taken into custody following his arrest at 3:30 Monday afternoon. David A. Stanley is facing charges of felony resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, and D.W.I. prior offender. Stanley was taken to the Miller County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man pleads guilty to stealing car & leading officers on a chase
A Sedalia man pleads guilty to stealing a motor vehicle last fall. Jorge Esquivel, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced November 9. It was last September when officers were called...
Woman charged in infant’s death at unlicensed Sedalia daycare
A 32-year-old Sedalia, Missouri woman is facing multiple charges in connection to the death of an infant last December at an unlicensed daycare.
Comments / 0