Quavo and Takeoff Talk Working Together as a Duo Separately From Migos: We ‘Easily Bounce Off’ Each Other
Over the summer, Quavo and Takeoff began pursuing a partnership with each other separately from their Migos third member, Offset. Sitting down for their first official interview as a duo, the pair of rappers revealed that they’ve barely noticed a difference in their creative process without Offset. “The chemistry is the same, and the recording is the same,” Quavo told Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller, hosts of Warner Music Group podcast Rap Radar. “We always normally record by ourselves because we’re so crazy on just dropping new shit on each other.” Quavo and Takeoff don’t mention Offset by name in the...
MLB・
HipHopDX.com
Cam’ron Says JAY-Z ‘Absolutely’ Did Not Kill Him On ‘Welcome To New York City’
Cam’ron has revisited his 2002 anthem “Welcome to New York City” featuring JAY-Z, and 20 years later, Killa still doesn’t think Hov got the best of him on it. The Harlem dignitary joined the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast on Sunday (August 21) where he discussed Jigga “absolutely not” outshining him on the Come Home with Me track.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jackboy Calls Kodak Black A "Federal Agent" Over Jay-Z & Eminem's "Renegade"
Jackboy's remained a pivotal force in Florida's dominant rap scene. Though the rapper was attached to Sniper Gang, he parted ways from Kodak Black's label to establish his own empire. Unfortunately, the falling out between the two friends continues to play out publicly. The latest update on the saga comes in the form of Jackboy's latest release, "Renegade Freestyle (Closure)." In the song, Jackboy takes on Jay-Z and Eminem's iconic collaboration and directly reflects on their issues. Jackboy accuses Yak of wanting to hold back his artists, if they become bigger than him, while calling him a "federal agent" for his Trump ties. A large portion of the subs towards Yak comes in the second verse.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit
Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittany Renner Defends Dating Younger Men By Mentioning Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Age Gap
Her hot takes have often caused viral moments on social media and Brittany Renner's conversation with the Tonight's Conversation podcast isn't any different. The social media personality is the mother of a son that she shares a son with PJ Washington, an NBA player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets. The ex-couple reportedly met while Washington was in college and according to The Sun, he was 18 when she was 26.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th Child
Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.
Billboard
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
DJ Drama Challenges DJ Khaled To A Potential ‘Verzuz’
DJ Drama has issued DJ Khaled a Verzuz challenge, and he wants the smoke as soon as possible. During a Rory & Mal podcast appearance on Sunday (August 21), the Gangsta Grillz DJ sounded off on a potential matchup with Khaled. He explained how extensive his catalog is and that “nobody’s outperforming” him. “How bout we just do it and see who wins?” DJ Drama defiantly asked. “You can throw anybody in the mix, and let’s see who wins. I want all the smoke. When it comes down to Verzuz, I got a lot of cultural records. I am not to be underestimated.” More...
hotnewhiphop.com
J.I.D Recruits Yasiin Bey For "Stars"
Premiere Dreamville artist and Atlanta native J.I.D. is back today with The Forever Story, his third studio album and his first solo project since 2018. The 15-track album is loaded with incredible features from rising artists like Kenny Mason and Baby Tate, Dreamville acts like Ari Lennox and EarthGang, and music industry veterans like Lil Wayne and Johntá Austin.
Complex
Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album ‘God Did’ f/ Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Lil Baby, SZA, Travis Scott, and More
After weeks of anticipation stoked by motivational speeches galore, DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did has finally arrived, laced with features from Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake (twice), Lil Baby (also twice), SZA, Lil Wayne, Eminem, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Gunna, City Girls, Kodak Black, Future, Jadakiss, Juice WRLD, Latto, Roddy Ricch, Buju Banton, Vory, and more, including production by Dr. Dre.
hotnewhiphop.com
88GLAM Returns With Short But Sweet Project "Close To Heaven Far From God"
Coming out of Toronto, 88GLAM has made some real waves over the years. 88Camino and Derek Wise have a ton of chemistry and they are always quick to show that on their incredibly catchy singles. Now, the group is back with a brand-new 12-track project called Close To Heave Far From God.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meechy Darko Steps Out On His Own With Debut Solo Album "Gothic Luxury"
Meechy Darko's finally emerged on his own with the release of his debut solo album, Gothic Luxury. The Flatbush Zombies member announced the project back in June with the release of "Kill Us All," before unveiling a string of follow-up singles including "Get Lit Or Die Tryin'" and the Freddie Gibbs & A-Trak-assisted, "On GOD."
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled, Future & Lil Baby Do It "Big Time" In New Music Video
The wait is over and JD Khaled finally came through with his latest body of work, God Did. The new album is stacked with features. Jay-Z, Eminem. Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Drake come through within the first three tracks of the project. However, he did enlist some of the biggest artists out right now. Future and Lil Baby join forces with Khaled on "Big Time," marking the first of numerous features from the two of them on the project.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Explains How Dr. Dre-Produced "Use This Gospel" Remix Landed On "GOD DID"
It's a big day for DJ Khaled, as the father of two has at long last unveiled his GOD DID album – stacked to the brim with an impressive roster of features, including Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy on the title track, as well as two separate appearances from Drake on album opener "NO SECRET" and the previously released single, "STAYING ALIVE," alongside Lil Baby.
John Legend And Saweetie Surprise Dancers In “All She Wanna Do” Music Video
12-time Grammy-winning artist (and the first Black man to obtain EGOT status) John Legend has debuted the music video for “All She Wanna Do.” The single, featuring Saweetie, arrives ahead of his anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, which drops Friday (Sept. 9). The vibrant, disco-inspired Christian Breslauer-directed visual captures dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie show up on set. The audition actually turns out to be the official music video shoot for the song, leaving the auditionees shocked.More from VIBE.comJohn Legend And J.I.D. Team Up For A "Dope" Music VideoJazmine Sullivan Tapped As...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meyhem Lauren & Action Bronson Reunite On Daringer Production For "Black Pinot"
Meyhem Lauren and Daringer are revving up for the release of their new project, Black Vladimir, with the release of "Black Pinot" ft. Action Bronson. Daringer's grimey East Coast production delivers an ominous feel. Meyhem Lauren and Action Bronson's viscous flows paint harrowing images of the New York streets in the 90s.
DJ Khaled Album God Did to Feature Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem and Over 30 Others
With his new album, God Did, DJ Khaled continues to capitalize on his unmatched ability to land guest appearances from hip-hop's biggest artists. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), DJ Khaled dropped a bombshell on the rap game in the form of the full track list for his highly anticipated album, God Did. Boasting a total of 37 features across 18 songs, the lineup for Khaled's 13th studio LP reads more like a list of the greatest spitters throughout the current generation of hip-hop.
hiphop-n-more.com
Quavo & Takeoff Release New Song ‘Big Stunna’ Feat. Birdman — Listen
With all of the controversy surrounding Offset leaving Migos and focusing on his solo career, Quavo and Takeoff are pushing forward with the release of their Unc & Phew album. We’ve already heard ‘Us Vs. Them‘ with Gucci Mane and ‘Hotel Lobby‘, but now we get a new offering from the upcoming LP.
hypebeast.com
Offset Sues Quality Control Music for Allegedly Not Honoring Deal Made Regarding His Solo Music
Offset has filed a lawsuit against Quality Control Music, the record label his group Migos is signed to, in regards to his solo career. In documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the Father of 4 artist is accusing the label of not honoring the January 2021 deal they made with him over his solo material, where he managed to negotiate the deal with Quality Control Music and “paid handsomely” for his artist rights. He adds that the label supposedly tried to bill his latest single “54321,” which was produced by Baby Keem, as their own and called the action “hostile.”
