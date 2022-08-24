Read full article on original website
Sunrise brief: A big boost to wind and solar is coming, but be patient…
Panasonic launches new warranty package for solar and battery storage The company now offers a 25-year warranty for its panels and 10 years for its energy storage system. Clean energy group asks FERC to re-do TVA plan that would replace coal with gas The group asked the commission to evaluate replacing TVA’s coal unit with renewables, energy efficiency and storage, instead of gas, as part of the commission’s review of a proposed new gas pipeline that would serve TVA’s proposed gas unit.
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Fact Check: Will shading an AC unit with a canopy lower energy bills?
This summer is another testimony to how much we have tampered with the Earth's thermostat. The United States, United Kingdom, and many other parts of the world have experienced unprecedented excessive heat waves. Life hacks to tame the heat and make living conditions bearable spread like wildfire. One of them was placing an umbrella or canopy over outdoor AC units. Users on social media claimed that people could lower their energy bills and the temperature in their homes.
What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?
One major caveat to the spread of electric vehicles is the question of what we’re going to do with all of these car batteries once their time is up. There’s also concern about the environmental impact of lithium mining, not to mention that of other essential metals, like cobalt and nickel. Let’s take some time to look at what goes into EV batteries, where they go when they’re dead, and whether EVs are in the end still the best choice for the environment.
Amp Energy closes $155 million in financing for solar-plus-storage portfolio
Amp Energy has closed financing on its 61 MW / 6.5 MWh solar-plus-storage portfolio in Massachusetts and New York, valued at $155 million. KeyBank led the construction and term debt, with U.S. Bank investing the tax equity for the portfolio, in the fourth transaction amongst the three parties since 2017.
Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro kit sees first discount to $4,245 ($754 off) in New Green Deals
Are you tired of going off-grid and not having power to run your drone without a gas generator? Well, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro solves that problem and more, all without a single drop of gas or oil. It features a 2,160Wh power station and includes four 200W solar panels that can recharge the battery in just 2.5 hours, making it a solid solution for off-grid power. At $4,245, you’re saving $754 with today’s deal and enjoying the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
5 Battery Storage Stocks to Benefit From Inflation Reduction Act
The renewable energy sector presents many opportunities for investors. Battery storage stocks are among the most exciting of those opportunities. Considering the intermittent availability of renewable energy resources like solar and wind, energy storage solutions are needed to ensure the reliability of the power from these sources. What are the best battery storage stocks to buy now?
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
Researchers Say ‘solar Roasting’ Could Make Difference In Reducing Emissions
Under a wide-open sky, in the middle of the Southwest, researchers are on the cutting edge of cooking. “We are walking through the helix, that field that provides power and solar input to this pretty impressive solar tower over here,” said Ken Armijo, a scientist and systems engineer at Sandia National Laboratories.
Why Aptera’s Solar Electric Vehicle (SEV) Car Is So Innovative
Every auto manufacturer strives to be innovative. The constant development of new technologies pushes the boundaries of what’s possible. In the past five years, major advancements have been made in electric vehicle efficiency. An efficient EV can go a lot further on a single charge than a normal electric vehicle with the same size battery, saving time and money.
Tesla’s former energy head launches startup to compete against Powerwall with key partners
Tesla’s former head of energy products has launched a new startup to compete against Powerwall with a new home battery pack, and it managed to secure significant funding from key partners. Kunal Girotra, a chemical engineer, spent five years at Tesla. During his tenure, he led energy products, including...
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany
BERLIN — (AP) — German officials launched what they say is the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday, replacing 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony. The 14 trains use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity that powers...
Renewables provided over 25% of total US electrical generation in first half of 2022
Renewables provided more than 25% of electrical generation in the United States during the first half of 2022, according to new data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of the EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report released yesterday, which contains data through June 30, 2022, shows that...
Solar industry was held back in the first half of 2022, but now the floodgates are opened
The solar industry hit some obstacles in the first half of 2022, as deployment slowed due to module supply issues. The technology ranked third in the first six months of the year, installing 4.2 GW, trailing natural gas (4.3 GW) and wind (5.2 GW), according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Amazon Signs Green Hydrogen Supply Deal With Plug Power
(Reuters) -Plug Power Inc has signed a deal with Amazon.com Inc to supply liquid green hydrogen, the companies said on Thursday, sending the hydrogen fuel cell maker's shares up over 12% in early trade. Green hydrogen is often touted as the future of energy, as the flexible and zero-emission fuel...
Inpex Looking To New Acreage As Base For Massive CCS Project
Inpex has been awarded a greenhouse gas storage assessment permit that could be used to create one of the largest CCS projects in the world. — Japan’s Inpex has been awarded a greenhouse gas storage assessment permit as part of a joint venture with TotalEnergies and Woodside Energy.
Heat pumps are hot, but cool roofs are cool too
Most of the country already has air conditioning, but the parts that don't are going to want it. Increased temperatures are going to bring more demand for air conditioning. The least air-conditioned states are scattered around the country, but are mostly in the West, where drought and heatwaves are making summer less tolerable along the Pacific Coast and in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a new analysis of Energy Department data by University of California, Berkeley economist Lucas Davis.
