Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRGB
Childcare staffing "crisis" could impact more than a dozen school districts
WRGB — One of the largest local providers of child care is sounding the alarm over staffing issues it’s facing, that could lead to serious issues once the school year starts. The Capital District YMCA (CDYMCA) is facing a childcare crisis, and is looking to hire at least...
Which Capital Region Schools are Investing in Your Students the Most? [RANKINGS]
Every parent wants to send their students to a school that invests in their kids. Investing in students comes in a variety of forms: top-notch faculty and staff, quality materials to use in classrooms, musical instruments and athletic equipment...the list is endless. Some school districts are able to provide these...
YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
WRGB
Governor Hochul in Albany to make announcement for Women's Equality Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul is in Albany for a Women's Equality Day announcement. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30. Mobile users can watch here:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamc.org
Schenectady city council approves distribution of $14 million in federal aid
The Schenectady City Council Monday night approved the distribution of $14 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act Funding. The approvals came after a lengthy process that drew criticism and accusations of a lack of transparency. Schenectady is set to receive more than $52 million in ARPA payments. Earlier this...
glensfallschronicle.com
County names Tourism chief; a controversy
The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Alfred Snow as the County’s new tourism director at its meeting on Friday, Aug. 19. Mr. Snow, a Syracuse native who is currently in central Florida, where he is the Convention, Meeting and Event Representative for Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing, is set to begin at Warren County on September 12.
Hilton Garden in Pittsfield provided rooms for COVID-19 patients
Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
STUDY: New York’s best and worst community colleges
A new Wallethub study shows the best and worst community colleges across the United States. According to the report, community colleges offer students the ability to get higher education without breaking the bank, but they do vary in quality and affordability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
albanyschools.org
Newest Hackett students!
William S. Hackett Middle School welcomed incoming sixth graders Tuesday to Transition Camp, where they did team building exercises together, toured the school and practiced the art of opening a combination lock. You can see a Facebook photo album from Tuesday's session. (You don't need a Facebook account to see...
WNYT
Troy city leaders say monument was painted without permission
TROY – The Uncle Sam Memorial Pavilion in Troy’s Prospect Park has been painted over. The colorful display has some people seeing red. The Uncle Sam Pavilion was first built 12 years ago. It was all white and paid tribute solely to Uncle Sam. According to the Troy...
kiiky.com
10 Best Colleges in Albany | 2022
Albany is the capital of the U.S. state of New York, and the seat and largest city of Albany County. Albany is on the west bank of the Hudson River, about 10 miles (16 km) south of its confluence with the Mohawk River, and about 135 miles (220 km) north.
cnyhomepage.com
Safety during Travers Stake increased throughout city
The Spa City expecting more people than ever before for this weekend’s Travers Stake. The city’s police department is taking steps to address public safety concerns ahead of the mid-summer derby. More than 30,000 people will visit the city in the coming days. Saratoga police say they are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newyorkupstate.com
Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list
Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
Black maternal health disparities: Moving the needle in the Capital Region
A group of Capital Region women hopes to eliminate racial maternal health disparities one baby at a time. For the co-chairs of the organization BirthNet, the mission is not only wholly unpaid, but it’s also personal.
Slumlord Visionary? Owner of Albany’s Biggest Eyesore Claims to Have Big Plans!
Slumlord Millionaire or Misunderstood Visionary? Albany Eyesore Owner Claims to Have Big Plans!. Does he, in fact, own this hideous monstrosity? If so, how much did he pay for it, and what are his plans? Find out what we learned here, and hear the entire interview with Jack from 2BD below!
WNYT
Guilderland superintendent: Teacher didn’t violate corporal punishment policy
The Guilderland School District is responding to a recent lawsuit filed against the district. The parents of a now-graduated student filed a suit alleging a teacher hit her. NewsChannel 13 obtained a copy of the complaint. It alleges that teacher John Kauffman walked up behind the student and hit her on the back of her head during an AP European history class in 2019.
National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery
Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
Castelli declared winner of NY-21 Democratic Primary
Matt Castelli was declared the winner in the newly drawn 21st Congressional District. He will face incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik in the fall.
Comments / 2