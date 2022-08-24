ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

County names Tourism chief; a controversy

The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Alfred Snow as the County’s new tourism director at its meeting on Friday, Aug. 19. Mr. Snow, a Syracuse native who is currently in central Florida, where he is the Convention, Meeting and Event Representative for Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing, is set to begin at Warren County on September 12.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
albanyschools.org

Newest Hackett students!

William S. Hackett Middle School welcomed incoming sixth graders Tuesday to Transition Camp, where they did team building exercises together, toured the school and practiced the art of opening a combination lock. You can see a Facebook photo album from Tuesday's session. (You don't need a Facebook account to see...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Troy city leaders say monument was painted without permission

TROY – The Uncle Sam Memorial Pavilion in Troy’s Prospect Park has been painted over. The colorful display has some people seeing red. The Uncle Sam Pavilion was first built 12 years ago. It was all white and paid tribute solely to Uncle Sam. According to the Troy...
TROY, NY
kiiky.com

10 Best Colleges in Albany | 2022

Albany is the capital of the U.S. state of New York, and the seat and largest city of Albany County. Albany is on the west bank of the Hudson River, about 10 miles (16 km) south of its confluence with the Mohawk River, and about 135 miles (220 km) north.
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Safety during Travers Stake increased throughout city

The Spa City expecting more people than ever before for this weekend’s Travers Stake. The city’s police department is taking steps to address public safety concerns ahead of the mid-summer derby. More than 30,000 people will visit the city in the coming days. Saratoga police say they are...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list

Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Guilderland superintendent: Teacher didn’t violate corporal punishment policy

The Guilderland School District is responding to a recent lawsuit filed against the district. The parents of a now-graduated student filed a suit alleging a teacher hit her. NewsChannel 13 obtained a copy of the complaint. It alleges that teacher John Kauffman walked up behind the student and hit her on the back of her head during an AP European history class in 2019.
GUILDERLAND, NY
104.5 The Team

National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery

Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More

Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
PITTSFIELD, MA

