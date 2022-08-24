The term ‘high-functioning’ comes with some problematic implications. For most people diagnosed with bipolar disorder, their symptoms are severe. Even if someone is able to go about their daily tasks with little support, labeling someone as "high-functioning" could imply that their symptoms are less severe when, in reality, they could be working to hide their symptoms (which are often debilitating). This term also stigmatizes people who require more support to manage their symptoms. So, a more appropriate term would be high-/low-support needs.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO