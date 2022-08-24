ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WHEC TV-10

Rochester couple hoping to land Cannabis Dispensary License

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Thursday, New York State began accepting applications from people who want to open legal marijuana dispensaries in New York. At the front of the line was a Rochester couple who meets the benchmarks and is hoping to get one of the first licenses to legally sell.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New 21+ law to buy whipped cream canisters in NY draws mixed reaction

Add whipped cream to the list of things you cannot buy until you turn 21. Many people may not have realized this, but the new law went into effect last November. Our affiliate WNYT in Albany spoke to a couple of corner stores and gas stations on Wednesday. Many of the employees didn’t know the law was in effect. Whipped cream cans are filled with nitrous oxide, which is often known as laughing gas. If it is used improperly, it can be dangerous.
LAW
WHEC TV-10

NYS issues Minimum Standards for Firearm Safety Training

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Division of State Police have released statewide minimum standards to guide authorized instructors in administering concealed carry firearms safety training courses as will be required for some permit holders come Sept. 1. In a...
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

NC transgender inmate’s suit may be likely to proceed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge indicated Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense...
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

Nazareth College welcomes new students to campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s move-in day for more college students in our area. Nazareth College is welcoming incoming freshman and transfer students. We were there as the class of 2026 began moving into the residence halls. There will also be a welcome picnic with the president on Thursday....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Motorcyclist killed on Clover Street in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal accident in the town of Pittsford Thursday. Deputies say that a motorcycle and car collided on Clover Street at Willard Road. The motorcyclist was killed. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation but...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
ENVIRONMENT
WHEC TV-10

Gov. Hochul responds to Rep. Zeldin’s request for debate

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin, said that Gov. Kathy Hochul won’t debate him. Hochul said she looks forward to debating Zeldin. Zeldin said Hochul has not accepted a single debate request. The congressman, who is running on the Republican and conservative party...
POLITICS
