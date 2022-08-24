Just friends…or more? After they were seen together on multiple occasions, fans are asking: What’s the deal between Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino? Sources close to the Only Murders in The Building star reveal that she’s dating around. A source told Us Weekly on August 17, 2022, that Selena and the Italian producer aren’t really dating despite being seen together. “Selena and Andrea are just friends. She’s dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys.” However, the two are very close and were seen on Selena’s birthday. “Selena and Andrea go way back and have celebrated her birthday together...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO