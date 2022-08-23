Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
NASDAQ
Is This Sizzling Dividend Stock a Buy?
Fears about the health of the U.S. economy have led the S&P 500 index 13% lower so far in 2022. However, some stocks have tremendously outperformed the index. Up 24% year to date, health insurer Cigna (NYSE: CI) has crushed the S&P 500. Is the stock still a buy or has it run up too far, too fast? Let's take a look at the company's fundamentals and valuation to decide.
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
NASDAQ
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/28/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC (BSET) is a...
NASDAQ
3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Beating the Market
Looking for stocks that are beating the market in 2022? Our roundtable has three healthcare names that are killing it right now: Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM). Read more to find out why our Foolish trio likes these three companies. Better outcomes...
NASDAQ
Bullish Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) insiders filled their treasuries with US$589k worth of stock over last year
Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders. While insider transactions are not the most important thing when...
NASDAQ
Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?
In this video, I use my simple six-step framework to determine if Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock is a buy right now. The verdict might surprise you!. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 26, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 26, 2022. Find out why Airbnb, Inc....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
The first eight months of 2022 have been absolutely brutal for growth stocks. A toxic combination of rising interest rates, reopening headwinds for pandemic beneficiaries, and tepid consumer spending have all conspired to send even high-quality growth stocks down by huge amounts. But for those with a long-term perspective, today's...
NASDAQ
2 No-Brainer Cryptocurrencies to Buy Before the Bear Market Ends
Stocks and cryptocurrencies, which have traded with a much tighter correlation this year than in prior ones, have been in a bear market for much of 2022. Despite a rally in July, the Nasdaq Composite is still down nearly 21.5% this year. Most cryptocurrencies are in even worse shape as the Federal Reserve fights high inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening -- reducing the massive balance sheet it built up during the pandemic and effectively pulling liquidity out of the economy.
NASDAQ
While institutions own 25% of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 26% ownership
Every investor in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 26% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk). Institutions, on the other hand, account for 25% of...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Warrior Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash into Growing Wealth
You work hard for your money, and your money should work hard for you. It's not doing that by sitting in a bank, considering that the national average interest rate for a savings account is currently 0.13%, according to Bankrate. One way to put your idle cash to work making...
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Invitae Stock?
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) investors have lost 84.6% of their money over the last three years, and there might not be any good news coming for a while. Amid an ambitious restructuring plan that'll see the company slash its staff and shake up the management team, the company currently only anticipates having the cash to survive through the end of 2024.
NASDAQ
Zoom's Real Free Cash Flow Just Turned Negative
Video conferencing software provider Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) is grappling with a severe slowdown in growth. The pandemic forced businesses to go remote, and Zoom's easy-to-use software became the default choice to connect employees. This led to incredible revenue growth and massive profits, but the bonanza is very clearly over as the pandemic drags on.
NASDAQ
2 Top Stocks to Buy in September to Fight Inflation
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market's fall after Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reaffirmed the Fed’s resolve to fight 40-year high inflation. With surging prices still a major issue and the Fed determined to keep up its fight, investors might want to buy stocks poised to outpace inflation heading into September and beyond.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend slide, dollar climbs on rate hubbub
SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday as the mounting risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the United States and Europe shoved bond yields and the dollar sharply higher, and tested equity and earnings valuations. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain...
NASDAQ
Why Lithium Stocks Are Jumping This Week and Could Go Higher
Lithium stocks are firing up this week as demand for the red-hot commodity continues to surpass supply. While big numbers from lithium miners and mega supply deals in the industry set the tone for the rally in lithium stocks in the previous weeks, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and rising lithium prices fueled this week's momentum.
NASDAQ
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
NASDAQ
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
Comments / 0