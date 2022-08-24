ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Group of senators urge State Department to designate Marc Fogel as 'wrongfully detained'

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJd3d_0hSiC1Qg00

Senators urge State Department to designate Marc Fogel as 'wrongfully detained' in Russia 00:35

(CNN) — A group of nine bipartisan senators called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to immediately designate an American teacher sentenced to 14 years in Russian prison as "wrongfully detained," a classification that would allow the US government to undertake active diplomatic efforts to secure his release.

In a letter Tuesday, the senators said they were deeply concerned for Marc Fogel's safety, and that his lengthy prison sentence -- which he received after being found with cannabis -- "can only be understood as a political ploy by Vladimir Putin's authoritarian regime."

"The United States cannot stand by as Mr. Fogel wastes away in a Russian hard labor camp," wrote Sens. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat; Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican; Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican; Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat; Steve Daines, a Montana Democrat; John Hickenlooper, a Colorado Democrat; Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat; Shelly Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican; and Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat.

Fogel worked for nearly a decade as a history teacher at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, where children of US diplomats were among his students. He was arrested 11 months ago at an airport in the Russian capital, where he was returning for the school year, after traveling into the country with about 17 grams of cannabis, whic h his family and lawyer said was recommended by a doctor to treat "severe spinal pain."

In June, he was found guilty of committing "large-scale drug smuggling" and sentenced at a court just outside of Moscow -- the same one where detained WNBA player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison earlier this month on drug smuggling charges after she was arrested with less than a gram of cannabis.

Fogel's family told CNN last month that they fear the 14 years at a Russian hard labor camp amounts to "a death sentence." In their letter Tuesday, the senators note that while Fogel did break Russian law, "his sentence is grossly disproportionate to similar cases."

"As Russian lawyers have pointed out, the most common sentence in similar cases is five years of probation. Drug traffickers who have committed much worse offenses have received shorter sentences," they wrote.

Fogel has not been designated as wrongfully detained, unlike Griner, whom the US is actively negotiating with Russia to try to free as part of a deal that includes a prisoner swap.

"Marc Fogel's case warrants the same degree of political attention and diplomatic intervention," the senators wrote, adding, "While we understand the State Department has previously requested Mr. Fogel's release on humanitarian grounds due to his poor medical condition, we strongly urge that the Administration to escalate Mr. Fogel's case by designating him as 'wrongfully detained.'"

Last month, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that "in determining whether detention is wrongful, determining if the detention is wrongful, we look at the totality of the circumstances, and those circumstances are then weighed against a series of criteria and factors," including criteria for wrongful detention laid out in the Robert Levinson Act.

In their letter, the senators argue that Fogel meets six of the 11 criteria laid out in that 2020 law, including detention "substantially because he is a U.S. citizen."

"We never close the book when it comes to any particular case," Price said last month. "We are constantly looking at the facts; we are constantly looking at the circumstances as we learn more about any given case, as we learn more about the circumstances of detention, the charges, fair trial guarantees, due process or lack thereof. We are always weighing those developments against the criteria to determine whether an American is wrongfully held or not."

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Jon Tester
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Brittney Griner
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipartisan Senators#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#State Department#Cnn#American#Russian#Democrat#Republican#The Anglo American School
Rolling Stone

Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back

In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
POTUS
TechCrunch

Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse

That was the gist of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s discussions with the automotive industry regarding EV tax credits. Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, had grown increasingly concerned about China’s dominance of the lithium-ion battery market, and he told car companies that they needed to move vast swaths of the global battery supply chain out of China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
TheDailyBeast

Archives Warned About National Security Threat From Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Documents in May, Letter Shows

The National Archives discovered more than 700 pages of classified documents in 15 boxes recovered from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in January, a letter between the National Archivist and Trump’s legal team shows. The May 10 letter also said that among the classified material was “special access program materials,” which are among the most closely guarded secrets in the U.S. government. The explosive letter was published late Monday by John Solomon, a conservative journalist and one of Trump’s authorized liaisons to the National Archives for reviewing documents from his time in the White House. The message also showed that both the National Archives and federal investigators had become deeply worried about the national-security lapse caused by secret documents being kept at Trump’s Florida estate, as well as the former president’s resistance to share the documents with the FBI. National Archivist Debra Wall also indicates in the correspondence that she rejected Trump’s claim to privilege over the documents due to national-security concerns relating to the classified material.
POTUS
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
66K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy