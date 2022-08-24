ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

United Front: Ivanka Trump Holds Hands With Husband Jared Kushner After Dad Donald 'Tried To Convince' Them To Back His 2024 Bid During Secret Meeting

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0La4S3_0hSiBEmf00
Mega

Ivanka Trump clutched her husband Jared Kushner 's hand in their first outing after secretly meeting with Donald Trump about his 2024 presidential bid. The couple put on a united front, interlocking their fingers in semi-matching outfits during a stroll in Miami after Radar reported Donald "desperately tried to convince" the pair to back him in his inevitable campaign for his second term as commander-in-chief.

Despite the icy tension with daddy, Ivanka put on a happy face for the cameras while getting some fresh air with Kushner over the weekend. Ignoring the Florida humidity, the husband and wife duo threw on some sneakers and sunglasses for a casual walk around their neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMmEe_0hSiBEmf00
Mega

Ivanka slipped into a black tank top that she tucked into her dark gray shorts. Pairing her sporty look with a pair of walking shoes, oversized shades, and a baseball cap, Trump's only daughter threw her blonde locks back in a messy ponytail.

Kushner kept it casual for their afternoon stroll, too.

Rocking a black t-shirt and shorts, Trump's son-in-law-turned-former senior advisor matched his white hat with his clean shoes.

Neither Ivanka nor Kushner appeared to be wearing their wedding rings; however, they were both sporting red string bracelets, similar to those who study Kabbalah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ydGC_0hSiBEmf00
Mega

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail , the former first daughter looked uncomfortable when she noticed the nearby cameras. Holding her husband's hand a bit tighter, the usually camera-ready Ivanka decided to shy away from the spotlight by putting her head down.

Ivanka and Kushner's stroll came just days before the release of his book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir , which quickly shot to the second top-selling spot on Amazon despite criticism.

Their leisurely walk around Miami also came after RadarOnline.com revealed the couple met in secret with Trump, in which he "desperately tried to convince them" to change their mind about him running in the next presidential race.

The discussion went down last week at Trump's golf course.

“Donald is paranoid and he believes the golf course is the most private place where he can have a conversation with Ivanka and Jared without being overheard — or worse still — spied on,” a family friend told us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2egCJ7_0hSiBEmf00
Mega

Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Trump’s five children are taking sides on the crucial decision about whether he should run for reelection.

This outlet can reveal that Ivanka pleaded with her dad to retire from politics. She and her husband believe that decision would “make all the family’s legal problems go away” in the wake of the August 8 raid on the former president’s property Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fl.

However, it appeared Ivanka's plea laid flat with her father — something she's started to accept.

“Everything has played a big toll on Ivanka and Jared,” said the insider. “They always say, ‘A fundamental of America’s legal system is the notion you are innocent until proven guilty.’ But Ivanka and Jared now say, ‘it’s guilty until proven innocent.’ They believe Washington D.C. is unfair and led by animals. Oddly, it’s the reason why they may now back 2024.”

Comments / 31

John Galts lives
1d ago

Zero chance he wins anything ever again, fade away to your golf course fat man and celebrate not living out your rew remaining years in a prison cell.

Reply(4)
4
Greg Myers
2d ago

Can you blame her for rejecting him? After putting up with his lewd and lascivious remarks he made when she was only an adolescent, she should be looking to ease herself out of that picture.

Reply
3
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
POTUS
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Elections
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
RadarOnline

Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Wife Reveals Former NYC Mayor Was 'Drinking' & 'Always Falling Down' After Losing 2008 Presidential Nomination

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claimed the former New York City mayor was “always falling s---faced somewhere” after losing the Republican nomination for president in 2008, Radar has learned.The shocking claims were made by Giuliani’s third ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, in Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor, an upcoming book by writer Andrew Kirtzman.But according to segments of Kirtzman’s new book obtained by Business Insider, Giuliani wasn’t only “always falling s---faced somewhere,” but the former NYC mayor was also allegedly battling “clinical depression” as a result of his devastating loss in 2008."He just could not get over it," Judith told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Brad Pitt's Week Gets Even Worse: The Star Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims As New Details About Angelina Jolie's Assault Claims Come Out

After new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce emerged, the Bullet Train star has found himself entagled in more legal drama this week. The Fight Club alum, 58, is attempting to fix a complicated situation— US Weekly reports that the actor is being accused of building faulty homes for victims, survivors and families in need of houses after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Leaks, lies and a locked connecting door: Jared Kushner book reveals his hatred for Steve Bannon

With the release of Jared Kushner’s book earlier this month it’s become clear that Donald Trump’s administration was hamstrung from the start by rivalries and outright hatreds that existed among his inner circle.The ex-president’s son-in-law released Breaking History on 9 August, and while the book itself has largely faced negative reviews — even being called “soulless” by one early critic — one area of the book where the emotions of the New York scion who married into the White House come out clearly is his description of a long-running feud with Steve Bannon, former chief White House strategist.A longtime...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Front#Election Local#Trump Family#Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
RadarOnline

'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party

Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Unexpected Person Who Brokered A Meeting Between Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton

We have learned a lot from Jared Kushner's new book "Breaking History." Among the early revelations was that the former advisor to then-president Donald Trump secretly coped with a scary health diagnosis during his time in the White House. On a much lighter note, the previous commander-in-chief's son-in-law also shared Trump's favorite McDonald's menu items (via New York Post).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy