United Front: Ivanka Trump Holds Hands With Husband Jared Kushner After Dad Donald 'Tried To Convince' Them To Back His 2024 Bid During Secret Meeting

Ivanka Trump clutched her husband Jared Kushner 's hand in their first outing after secretly meeting with Donald Trump about his 2024 presidential bid. The couple put on a united front, interlocking their fingers in semi-matching outfits during a stroll in Miami after Radar reported Donald "desperately tried to convince" the pair to back him in his inevitable campaign for his second term as commander-in-chief.

Despite the icy tension with daddy, Ivanka put on a happy face for the cameras while getting some fresh air with Kushner over the weekend. Ignoring the Florida humidity, the husband and wife duo threw on some sneakers and sunglasses for a casual walk around their neighborhood.

Ivanka slipped into a black tank top that she tucked into her dark gray shorts. Pairing her sporty look with a pair of walking shoes, oversized shades, and a baseball cap, Trump's only daughter threw her blonde locks back in a messy ponytail.

Kushner kept it casual for their afternoon stroll, too.

Rocking a black t-shirt and shorts, Trump's son-in-law-turned-former senior advisor matched his white hat with his clean shoes.

Neither Ivanka nor Kushner appeared to be wearing their wedding rings; however, they were both sporting red string bracelets, similar to those who study Kabbalah.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail , the former first daughter looked uncomfortable when she noticed the nearby cameras. Holding her husband's hand a bit tighter, the usually camera-ready Ivanka decided to shy away from the spotlight by putting her head down.

Ivanka and Kushner's stroll came just days before the release of his book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir , which quickly shot to the second top-selling spot on Amazon despite criticism.

Their leisurely walk around Miami also came after RadarOnline.com revealed the couple met in secret with Trump, in which he "desperately tried to convince them" to change their mind about him running in the next presidential race.

The discussion went down last week at Trump's golf course.

“Donald is paranoid and he believes the golf course is the most private place where he can have a conversation with Ivanka and Jared without being overheard — or worse still — spied on,” a family friend told us.

Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Trump’s five children are taking sides on the crucial decision about whether he should run for reelection.

This outlet can reveal that Ivanka pleaded with her dad to retire from politics. She and her husband believe that decision would “make all the family’s legal problems go away” in the wake of the August 8 raid on the former president’s property Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fl.

However, it appeared Ivanka's plea laid flat with her father — something she's started to accept.

“Everything has played a big toll on Ivanka and Jared,” said the insider. “They always say, ‘A fundamental of America’s legal system is the notion you are innocent until proven guilty.’ But Ivanka and Jared now say, ‘it’s guilty until proven innocent.’ They believe Washington D.C. is unfair and led by animals. Oddly, it’s the reason why they may now back 2024.”