Florida Man Kills Ex, Another Man, Then Himself At Narcotics Anonymous Meeting
Quinton Hunter committed suicide after killing his ex-girlfriend, Erica Hoffman, and another man, Ian Greenfield, because he was "angry over a relationship" the two had, according to police. A hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting left three people dead in Edgewater, Florida on Monday, according to police. Quinton Hunter,...
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
Florida Toddler Fatally Shot Himself After Finding Gun in Toolbox: Police
"It's fair to say between him and the other kids in the house they were playing with it," Detective Sergeant John Pandak told Newsweek.
Daily Beast
Killer Cop Wanted in Brazil for Student’s Execution Turns Up in Florida 10 Years Later
A fugitive Brazilian cop who fled the country after being convicted of murder for executing a young law student outside a nightclub, has been arrested in Florida after a decade on the run—and five years after the victim’s mom tracked him down on social media. Omar Assaf Júnior,...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Popculture
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police discovered the bodies of an adult couple, their adult son and two children after a wellness check at the family's Orlando home.
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two women are now in custody in Alabama, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a college student they flagged over on the side of the road, police confirmed. Adam Simjee, 22, was driving through Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park with...
Man terrorized women by leaving 30 pairs of underwear outside home, Florida cops say
Investigators used the price tags to find their suspect.
Florida Woman Charged In Two States With Murders Of Missing Alabama Couple
A woman is under arrest after cadaver dogs led investigators to two bodies buried on a private property in Florida. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, is charged with murder in connection with a missing couple from Dothan, Alabama, police announced Saturday. Although the remains of two bodies found on the Bonifay, Florida, property have yet to be formally identified, police believe they belong to Damien Lamorris Bell, 42, and his girlfriend, Shauna Marie Terry, 37, whose whereabouts have remained unknown since July 8.
‘It broke my soul’: Loved ones mourn 5 young adults killed in South Florida wrong-way crash
Thousands amassed online to grieve five young adults who died in a tragic wrong-way crash. An outpouring of love, support and personal stories has underscored how many lives they’ve touched in the South Florida community.
Missing Child Was Hidden Inside Teacher's Home: Sheriff
The teacher allegedly picked up the teen and concealed him "inside her home while having knowledge of his missing" status, the sheriff's office said.
Major update after two kids among five found dead in home with chilling clue found at scene
THE family-of-five killed in an alleged murder-suicide on Tuesday have been identified by police. Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is believed to have killed his family then himself, according to police. Among those murdered were: Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police...
Mom Arrested After Kids Duct-Taped to a Chair for Stealing Snacks: Police
Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, were arrested after they allegedly taped children to the chair and wall.
People
Man Motivated by 'Jealousy' Storms Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Murders Ex, Other Man Before Killing Himself
A 59-year-old Florida man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend along with a man she'd just started seeing before turning the gun on himself. According to Edgewater Police, Quinton Hunter walked into the building where Bridging the Gap, a faith-based non-profit organization, is headquartered on Monday evening at about 7 p.m. Inside...
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA. On Thursday, a jury found 67-year-old Horace Van Vaultz Jr. guilty in the...
People
California Dermatologist Arrested After Husband Allegedly Catches Her Poisoning Him with Drano
A California woman has been arrested after her husband caught her on camera allegedly poisoning him with Drano. CBS Los Angeles and ABC News reported Tuesday that dermatologist Yue Yu was arrested on August 4 following an accusation by her husband, Jack Chen, that she had poisoned him on multiple occasions using the powerful drain cleaner.
Iowa Gunman Who Killed Family on Camping Trip Had Never Met Victims Before Shooting: 'Completely Random'
The gunman who killed three members of an Iowa family at a campground last Friday had never met the victims before opening fire, investigators say. Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot dead in their tent while camping at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County, Iowa, Friday morning.
