“When it rains, it pours!” If you ask me, I believe this saying came from Texans when describing the weather, especially this week across North Texas. However, that’s not the case. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, its origin comes from an unlikely place: the Morton Salt Company. Ad executives developed the expression in the early 1900s to sell salt. Interesting, huh?

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO