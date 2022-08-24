Read full article on original website
Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
Carl Paladino concedes victory to Nick Langworthy in NY-23 GOP primary
Buffalo-area businessman Carl Paladino has conceded in the primary race for New York's 23rd Congressional District. GOP party chair Nick Langworthy declared victory Tuesday night but Paladino refused to admit defeat. His campaign issued a statement saying there were a "number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties." However,...
Pat Ryan wins NY-19 special election, keeping seat in Democratic hands
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan won Tuesday's special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected early Wednesday morning, keeping the Hudson Valley seat in Democrats' hands as the party eyes the consequential midterm elections. Ryan narrowly defeated Republican County Executive Marc Molinaro, according to the latest...
Democrat Josh Riley wins primary over Jamie Cheney in NY-19
Broome County Democrat Josh Riley scored a convincing primary win over Jamie Cheney in New York's 19th Congressional District, according to the AP. Riley held a commanding lead over Cheney late Tuesday night, and claimed victory in the race. He will face Republican Marc Molinaro in November. “I am so...
Republican Joe Sempolinski wins special election to succeed Tom Reed
Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski has won the special election for New York's current 23rd Congressional District, defeating Democrat Max Della Pia, chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Committee, The Associated Press projects. Sempolinski will serve out the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed's term. Reed had already planned...
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York
New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
Federal regulators praise New York's 'right to repair' bill
A pending measure meant to make it easier for consumers to fix electronic devices themselves or at local repair shops was praised this week by federal regulators as the bill awaits a final decision from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Federal Trade Commission in a letter released by bill sponsor Assemblywoman...
Esposito calls environmental, gun issues 'distractions'
Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Alison Esposito, in a radio interview on Monday, knocked Gov. Kathy Hochul for campaigning on issues like the environment and gun law changes -- issues she said voters are not concerned with leading up to the general election. "They are worried about important things and...
New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits
There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
State AG orders full cleanup of South Buffalo’s Battaglia Demolition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a long legal battle, a full clean-up of Battaglia Demolition in South Buffalo has been ordered by the state’s attorney general and the DEC. They say the site created harmful conditions in the nearby Seneca-Babcock neighborhood after it was operated without state permits, causing noise and air pollution.
Student loan forgiveness brings relief to NY college students, graduates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he would move to cancel $10,000 in student loans for borrowers in the United States making less than $125,000 per year, or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The student loan debt forgiveness is welcome news for graduates and for those...
As marijuana harvest ramps up, New York begins taking applications from people hoping to sell legally
NEWARK, N.Y. — On Thursday, New York state began accepting applications to run retail marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people with prior marijuana-related convictions. The application window will be open until late September. In the spring, the state issued the first licenses to growers to cultivate...
Tracks to the future: Rail making a comeback
SANFORD, N.C. — Train travel looks to make a comeback as North Carolina makes plans to move transportation forward with the installment of a new passenger rail corridor. The future S-line rail corridor will be 95 miles long running from Norlina to Sanford. Each North Carolina city will be...
Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair
The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
Did the significant rain in North Texas impact the drought?
“When it rains, it pours!” If you ask me, I believe this saying came from Texans when describing the weather, especially this week across North Texas. However, that’s not the case. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, its origin comes from an unlikely place: the Morton Salt Company. Ad executives developed the expression in the early 1900s to sell salt. Interesting, huh?
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
Maine announces four Teacher of the Year finalists
The Maine Department of Education on Wednesday announced four Teacher of the Year finalists, with the winner to be announced in October. The finalists are: Heather Anderson, an eighth-grade social studies and English Language Arts teacher at Caribou Community School; Matthew Bernstein, a ninth-grade humanities social studies teacher at Casco Bay High School in Portland; Ashley Bryant, a fourth-grade math, writing and science teacher at Sacopee Valley Middle School in Hiram; and Emily Albee, a social studies teacher for grades 9-12 at Hampden Academy.
