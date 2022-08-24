ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

spectrumlocalnews.com

Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Carl Paladino concedes victory to Nick Langworthy in NY-23 GOP primary

Buffalo-area businessman Carl Paladino has conceded in the primary race for New York's 23rd Congressional District. GOP party chair Nick Langworthy declared victory Tuesday night but Paladino refused to admit defeat. His campaign issued a statement saying there were a "number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties." However,...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pat Ryan wins NY-19 special election, keeping seat in Democratic hands

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan won Tuesday's special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected early Wednesday morning, keeping the Hudson Valley seat in Democrats' hands as the party eyes the consequential midterm elections. Ryan narrowly defeated Republican County Executive Marc Molinaro, according to the latest...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Democrat Josh Riley wins primary over Jamie Cheney in NY-19

Broome County Democrat Josh Riley scored a convincing primary win over Jamie Cheney in New York's 19th Congressional District, according to the AP. Riley held a commanding lead over Cheney late Tuesday night, and claimed victory in the race. He will face Republican Marc Molinaro in November. “I am so...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Republican Joe Sempolinski wins special election to succeed Tom Reed

Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski has won the special election for New York's current 23rd Congressional District, defeating Democrat Max Della Pia, chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Committee, The Associated Press projects. Sempolinski will serve out the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed's term. Reed had already planned...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York

New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Federal regulators praise New York's 'right to repair' bill

A pending measure meant to make it easier for consumers to fix electronic devices themselves or at local repair shops was praised this week by federal regulators as the bill awaits a final decision from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Federal Trade Commission in a letter released by bill sponsor Assemblywoman...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Esposito calls environmental, gun issues 'distractions'

Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Alison Esposito, in a radio interview on Monday, knocked Gov. Kathy Hochul for campaigning on issues like the environment and gun law changes -- issues she said voters are not concerned with leading up to the general election. "They are worried about important things and...
POLITICS
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andrew Gillum
Person
Charlie Crist
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits

There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

State AG orders full cleanup of South Buffalo’s Battaglia Demolition

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​After a long legal battle, a full clean-up of Battaglia Demolition in South Buffalo has been ordered by the state’s attorney general and the DEC. They say the site created harmful conditions in the nearby Seneca-Babcock neighborhood after it was operated without state permits, causing noise and air pollution.
BUFFALO, NY
#Democrats#Florida Politics#Election State#Democratic Primary#The Republican Party#The White House#Florida Agriculture#Republicans#Fried
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tracks to the future: Rail making a comeback

SANFORD, N.C. — Train travel looks to make a comeback as North Carolina makes plans to move transportation forward with the installment of a new passenger rail corridor. The future S-line rail corridor will be 95 miles long running from Norlina to Sanford. Each North Carolina city will be...
SANFORD, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair

The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend

At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
FARMINGTON, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Did the significant rain in North Texas impact the drought?

“When it rains, it pours!” If you ask me, I believe this saying came from Texans when describing the weather, especially this week across North Texas. However, that’s not the case. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, its origin comes from an unlikely place: the Morton Salt Company. Ad executives developed the expression in the early 1900s to sell salt. Interesting, huh?
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine announces four Teacher of the Year finalists

The Maine Department of Education on Wednesday announced four Teacher of the Year finalists, with the winner to be announced in October. The finalists are: Heather Anderson, an eighth-grade social studies and English Language Arts teacher at Caribou Community School; Matthew Bernstein, a ninth-grade humanities social studies teacher at Casco Bay High School in Portland; Ashley Bryant, a fourth-grade math, writing and science teacher at Sacopee Valley Middle School in Hiram; and Emily Albee, a social studies teacher for grades 9-12 at Hampden Academy.
MAINE STATE

