Vail Resorts plans to limit day passes to curb crowding, but some patrons suggest the company needs to go further

Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Reader photos: August snowfall hits Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
As of Monday, Aug. 22, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had a light dusting of snow at its base area. In recent days, community members have spotted a few flurries around Summit County, including at the ski area and on Hoosier Pass. On Aug. 22, Vail Resorts announced several opening days...
Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
Skiers and riders can mark their calendars for the opening days of the 2022-23 ski season. While Arapahoe Basin and Loveland often vie for the bragging rights of which ski area opens first, Vail Resorts has released its opening days for all of its Colorado resorts.Keystone Resort will make snow soon and try to open as early as possible in October, according to Vail Resorts. Epic Pass holders also can take advantage of early access to the slopes an hour before the general public on Nov. 11, Nov. 18th and Dec. 2.Here are the opening dates for the rest of the Vail owned and operated areas:November 11th:VailBreckenridgeNovember 23th:Beaver Creek ResortCrested ButteSkiers at Breckenridge this year will get to ride on a new chairlift this season. It's located on Peak 8.RELATED: Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Surviving lightning in the backcountry
One thing that is predictable in Colorado’s mountains is the unpredictability of the weather, and at no time is that more likely to occur than in the summer, often during the season of monsoon moisture. Rain and temperature drops can happen rapidly, leaving an unprepared hiker in a very precarious situation. Without the proper gear, rain can simply leave you wet and cold.
Officials eye completion of 63-mile trail through Colorado mountains
A scenic Colorado bike trail many years and many dollars in the making is down to the last 12 miles. Work has been underway this summer on a stretch of pavement connecting Dotsero to Gypsum — one of the last four segments needing construction to realize the full Eagle Valley Trail. Once complete, cyclists will be able to pedal 63 miles between the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon without using the highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado destination a 'top worldwide spot to visit' in August – do you agree?
It's hard to find a bad month to plan a visit to Colorado, but a report released by Travel + Leisure pins one spot as particularly great to travel to in August. Included in a 'best spots to visit worldwide during August' article that includes international destinations like Edinburgh, Montenegro, and Curaçao, Denver was able to snag a spot on the unranked list of 12 places.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Former bank location to become new Glenwood Springs welcome center
Colorado Mountain College is working to move into the old US Bank location on Grand Avenue with some help from Glenwood Springs. The vacant space on the northeast corner of Eighth Street and Grand Avenue will soon become the new welcome center for CMC and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council considers recommendation to cap short-term rentals at 22%
Following an extensive survey of real estate professionals, business owners and property managers, Frisco town staff recommended a 22% short-term rental cap, meaning 792 units of the town’s 3,600 residential units. Frisco Town Council members voiced support, albeit mixed, for the cap, and town staff plans to return to...
Summit Daily News
Momma bear, four cubs put down after breaking into Aspen home
Colorado Parks and Wildlife authorities euthanized a mother bear and her four cubs Sunday after determining they posed a neighborhood threat and could not be rehabilitated or relocated successfully, an official confirmed Tuesday. The five bears were put down after the sow led the cubs into a home in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Vail Town Council eyes ways to fund purchase of Vail Resorts’ workforce housing property if bid for condemnation succeeds
If Vail acquires Vail Resorts’ East Vail workforce housing parcel, formerly known as Booth Heights, where will the money come from?. The Vail Town Council held an Aug. 16 work session to talk about the 2023 budget. There was talk about forecasts — including slight declines this year in the lift and lodging taxes as well as the town’s real estate transfer tax.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
realvail.com
Bennet, O’Dea cross campaign paths, offer very different views on Colorado River water, climate crisis
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change.
Summit Daily News
Savor summer by sampling new beer, wine or whiskey throughout Summit County this weekend
Oktoberfest is right around the corner, but don’t go busting out the lederhosen just yet. Savor the tail end of summer with three different events slated to happen across Summit County this weekend. Beer is naturally involved, but there is other liquor to be enjoyed as well. Starting first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cpr.org
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
Summit Daily News
A majority of survey responses say the county should regulate short-term rentals based on perceived negative impacts
Respondents of a recent survey believe the county should take legislative action to offset negative impacts of short-term rentals, according to data gathered from Summit County government’s short-term rental survey that went live July 11. On May 24, the Summit Board of County Commissioners voted to begin a nine-month...
Denver's public golf course could see price hike
Denver residents may soon pay more for rounds of golf at the city's eight courses.Driving the news: A Denver City Council committee voted last week to push a bill to increase fees across several areas in the city's parks and rec department, including forestry, event facilities, athletic permitting and recreation programs.Parks staff told council members that the fees for the city's public golf courses are increasing due to higher costs of maintaining the grounds. By the numbers: Under the proposal, rates would increase by $5 for adults at the city's 9- and 18-hole courses.If approved, weekday rates for 9-hole courses...
Summit Daily News
CDOT asks drivers for patience, caution around East Troublesome burn scar flooding
The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking those traveling on Colorado Highway 125 to practice both patience and caution as the department and other agencies work to keep the road safe during repeat flooding events in the East Troublesome Fire burn scar between miles 7 and 17.3. According to Jason...
Colorado Daily
Restaurants participating in Boulder’s outdoor dining program likely to experience temporary liquor license lapse
With the official start of Boulder’s new outdoor dining program approaching, some members of the City Council are concerned about the program’s progress and the potential impact of any delays. The pilot program, approved by the Council in June, offers expanded outdoor options for local businesses and serves...
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Denver
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Mile High City.
Summit Daily News
Sol Center hopes to break ground in Breckenridge in one month
Building Hope and the Family and Intercultural Center are nearing construction of their community-oriented Sol Center in Breckenridge. The planned food market, thrift store and office space aims to bring together both nonprofits in one location. The two organizations were once closely knit: from 2017 to 2019 Building Hope was...
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Breckenridge, CO — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Cool (literally, cool) vacations are what you’re sure to experience when you visit Breckenridge. This small, fun town at the base of the Rocky Mountains is popular for its many alpine activities, from hiking in the summer to skiing in the winter. And with the many enjoyable but tiring...
Comments / 0