Man dies after being driven on top of hood; driver arrested

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02obz5_0hSi9zDd00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a driver hit a man in north Austin and then drove with him on the hood of her vehicle earlier this month.

According to an APD release Tuesday, the crash happened just before midnight on Aug. 9 in the 12500 block of the northbound service road of Interstate 35. That’s between West Canyon Ridge Drive and West Parmer Lane in the Tech Ridge Center neighborhood.

APD said Jiaxing Chen tried to call 911 after being struck by Edith Tavera-Camacho, 25. She drove off north on the service road with Chen on her hood.

According to APD, Tavera-Camacho ended up crashing into the concrete curbs at the Parmer Lane intersection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSgoa_0hSi9zDd00
Edith Tavera-Camacho, 25 (Austin Police Photo)

Austin Travis-County EMS paramedics took Chen to the hospital will critical, life-threatening injuries. APD said Chen died on Aug. 19.

According to APD, Tavera-Camacho was arrested for intoxication assault and aggravated assault.

Court records show Tavera-Camacho has her first hearing on the two felony charges on Sept. 12. She is currently in the Travis County Jail. She has not been indicted on either charge.

