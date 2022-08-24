LACONIA, N.H. — A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the case of a Laconia man accused of stabbing his friend to death with a sword and other items in 2019. Hassan Sapry trial proceedings originally got underway Aug. 15, and testimony continued for several days. The defense was expected to begin its case Monday, but instead, the trial was halted, and the jury was sent home.

LACONIA, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO