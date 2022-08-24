ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strafford, VT

WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire

Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Warner man missing since Sunday found safe, police say

WARNER, N.H. — A man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing from Warner was found alive Tuesday morning. Patrick Hart, 59, was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert Monday morning after he had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Hart was last seen on...
WARNER, NH
WMUR.com

Tuftonboro man held without bail after being accused of firing gun at sheriff’s deputy before standoff

OSSIPEE, N.H. — A man is being held without bail after he wasaccused in a standoff in Tuftonboro and of firing a shot at a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop. Nicholas Anderson, 28, appeared in Carroll County Superior Court Wednesday to face charges including attempted capital murder, attempted first degree assault and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. All three are felonies.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Judge declares mistrial in case involving Laconia man accused of killing friend with sword, other items

LACONIA, N.H. — A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the case of a Laconia man accused of stabbing his friend to death with a sword and other items in 2019. Hassan Sapry trial proceedings originally got underway Aug. 15, and testimony continued for several days. The defense was expected to begin its case Monday, but instead, the trial was halted, and the jury was sent home.
LACONIA, NH

