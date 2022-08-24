Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Man dies while hiking on Mount Washington, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A hiker died at the summit of Mount Washington Thursday, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Around 3:40 p.m., a 46-year-old man from Quebec, Canada, was hiking with his adult son and collapsed as he reached the summit parking lot, officials said. State park...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
WMUR.com
Warner man missing since Sunday found safe, police say
WARNER, N.H. — A man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing from Warner was found alive Tuesday morning. Patrick Hart, 59, was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert Monday morning after he had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Hart was last seen on...
WMUR.com
Mount Washington Commission discusses plan for next 10 years for summit
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — A plan is in the works for the future of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Commission met earlier this week to discuss the draft of a master plan that covers the next 10 years for the summit of the mountain, which is becoming a bigger and bigger draw and more crowded each year.
WMUR.com
Standoff underway in Tuftonboro; officers respond after man shot at sheriff’s deputy, sources say
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A section of Route 171 in Tuftonboro was temporarily closed Tuesday after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that had left Carroll County Superior Court.
WMUR.com
Tuftonboro man held without bail after being accused of firing gun at sheriff’s deputy before standoff
OSSIPEE, N.H. — A man is being held without bail after he wasaccused in a standoff in Tuftonboro and of firing a shot at a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop. Nicholas Anderson, 28, appeared in Carroll County Superior Court Wednesday to face charges including attempted capital murder, attempted first degree assault and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. All three are felonies.
WMUR.com
Judge declares mistrial in case involving Laconia man accused of killing friend with sword, other items
LACONIA, N.H. — A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the case of a Laconia man accused of stabbing his friend to death with a sword and other items in 2019. Hassan Sapry trial proceedings originally got underway Aug. 15, and testimony continued for several days. The defense was expected to begin its case Monday, but instead, the trial was halted, and the jury was sent home.
WMUR.com
Lyme man indicted on alternating first-, second-degree murder charges in cousin's death
ORFORD, N.H. — A man charged in connection with the killing of his cousin last year has been indicted on alternating first- and second-degree murder charges, officials with the New Hampshire attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Lance Goodrich, 36, of Lyme, is accused of fatally shooting Brooke Goodrich, 25,...
