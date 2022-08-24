Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Volunteering is a core part of community
This year, I took part in OnIowa’s move-in crew as a volunteer. I can’t lie, it didn’t hurt that volunteering waived my early move-in fee. But in the end, the experience was an amazing way to meet my peers and talk to new students. At the end of the day, I can say my experience was tiring but enriching.
Daily Iowan
Art returns home as Stanley Museum of Art celebrates grand opening and festivities
With tall, dark walls, and a sleek glass entranceway that one can’t help but stare up at as they approach, the Stanley Museum of Art’s prominent, fresh design makes a point of itself on the corner of E. Burlington Street and S. Madison Street. The grassy space before...
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
Daily Iowan
Burge eliminates hot breakfast, in need of chefs as classes begin
Burge Market Place at the University of Iowa is eliminating hot breakfast options while University Housing and Dining searches for chefs to cook for students this fall. In a campus wide email sent on Aug. 12 to students, University Housing and Dining announced the previous hot food options — such as pancakes, waffles, eggs, potatoes, and bacon — will no longer be available.
Daily Iowan
UI announces Cristen Page as second candidate for vice president for medical affairs, College of Medicine dean
Cristen Page is the second finalist announced in the search for the next University of Iowa vice president for Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean. Former Carver College of Medicine dean Brooks Jackson announced his intended departure in February but said he would continue to hold his position until his successor is hired and will return as a faculty member, prompting a candidate search.
Daily Iowan
Finalist for vice president of Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean Cristen Page emphasizes patient care
Cristen Page, the second candidate finalist for the University of Iowa vice president of medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean, discussed past and present challenges, and opportunities faced within academic health systems during an open forum Thursday. “I hope you’ll walk away with the sense that I am...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Did You Know The Trampoline Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Did you know all those backyard trampolines you see in people's yards evolved from an invention created in this Iowa town?. A trampoline setup for your backyard can run anywhere from a couple of hundred bucks to over $1000 large. It turns out the trampoline was the brainchild of 16-year-old...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season
After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
superhits106.com
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
ourquadcities.com
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Daily Iowan
Iowa field hockey feels ‘connected,’ returns seven starters for 2022
The 2022 Iowa field hockey team feels more connected than it did a year ago. The Hawkeyes only have 21 players on the 2022 squad, compared to 27 players in 2021. “One thing that’s different this year is the connection between us players,” Sofie Stribos said. “Our group is a little smaller this year, so we get more time together so some of the social bonds are stronger than they were last year.”
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police arrest two in relation to Mormon Trek Blvd. Kum & Go robbery
The Iowa City Police Department made two arrests in relation to a reported robbery of a Kum & Go gas station that occurred on Tuesday. At around 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Iowa City police responded to a report of a robbery at the Kum & Go gas station located on 955 Mormon Trek Blvd. Witnesses inside the gas station reported seeing the suspect threatening to shoot the clerk but never displaying a firearm.
Daily Iowan
COVID-19 variance to continue researchers say, UI guidance to change
COVID-19 variants remain a concern to the University of Iowa officials and its researchers as students return for the most normal looking academic year since 2019. Stanley Perlman, UI professor of microbiology and immunology who has been studying coronavirus for 40 years, said it isn’t time for pandemic-thinking to end as variants still alter researchers’ understanding of how transmission works.
Iowa Native Goes From Walk On To Starter for the Hawkeyes
Quinn Schulte took a chance on himself when he was offered the opportunity to possibly play college football for his home state Iowa Hawkeyes. Normally, division 1 FBS teams will give full-ride scholarships to 85 players on the team. While these athletes will make up most of these football teams, they don't make up the entire team.
