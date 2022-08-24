ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Police ‘bombard’ McMinnville complex after ‘loud bang’

By Jami Seymore, Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Police are now handling an investigation that brought a heavy police presence to McMinnville late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 2nd and Hill, McMinnville police said.

It is unclear at this time what happened. A black privacy partition was set up in front of one of the buildings along with evidence markers with bullet casings.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOJy1_0hSi9XhP00
    An incident at 2nd and Hill brought the McMinnville police and the Oregon State Police to the scene, August 23, 2022 (KOIN)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ig61T_0hSi9XhP00
    An incident at 2nd and Hill brought the McMinnville police and the Oregon State Police to the scene, August 23, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MfyH_0hSi9XhP00
    An incident at 2nd and Hill brought the McMinnville police and the Oregon State Police to the scene, August 23, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMclD_0hSi9XhP00
    An incident at 2nd and Hill brought the McMinnville police and the Oregon State Police to the scene, August 23, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06j9tg_0hSi9XhP00
    An incident at 2nd and Hill brought the McMinnville police and the Oregon State Police to the scene, August 23, 2022 (KOIN)

Police have not confirmed anything beyond calling this an “incident” but neighbors say a person was shot.

Workers in a nearby salon were kept inside, telling KOIN 6 News they first heard a loud noise around 3 p.m.

“I was with a couple coworkers, we were all doing our services and suddenly I heard a loud bang outside and my client heard it too,” said Shasta Ehrhart, who works at the salon. “About 10 minutes later or so, we had about 15 cop cars all show up and bombard the whole place and there were cops everywhere. We had no idea what was going on, we were told to stay inside,” Ehrhart said.

Fentanyl ‘like a bomb going off’ in Portland

One neighbor in the nearby complex says while he arrived afterward, other neighbors reported hearing gunshots minutes before.

“When we pulled up, it was right after. It must’ve been right after because the guy was on the ground and they were giving him CPR, I could see it,” neighbor Noah Standridge said.

Law enforcement from McMinnville Police Department, Oregon State Police and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office have been on scene much of the evening.

State police told KOIN 6 News any information about what happened will likely come later Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

