Pelham, NH

whdh.com

Car crashes into home in North Reading

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in North Reading suffered some damage to its front after a vehicle smashed into it. A car had to be removed from the front yard of a home on Bigham Road Thursday afternoon. Sky7 found the vehicle apparently took out a chunk of...
NORTH READING, MA
WMUR.com

Father, son rescued after boat sinks in Boston harbor

BOSTON — It was a close call for a father and son boating in Boston harbor. They hit some rocks and ended up in the water, clinging to a floating cooler. Two Boston police boat officers happened to be close by when they got the call Wednesday and responded with body cameras rolling.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Dog with rare genetic condition arrives at Animal Rescue League of NH, will need loving family

BEDFORD, NH – At the end of last month, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) welcomed a group of 14 dogs and 24 cats from a partnering shelter in South Carolina. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the dogs, Tara, had an abnormality. It was not quite clear what the exact nature of the abnormality was until Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, the ARLNH’s Chief Medical Officer examined Tara and revealed her condition.
BEDFORD, NH
Pelham, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Pelham, NH
WMUR.com

Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
AMHERST, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Suspect flags down unsuspecting driver in Leominster, stabs him with boxcutter

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A man is recovering after being stabbed by a suspect who hailed him for help on Thursday night. Leominster Police say the victim was driving in the area of Marguerite Avenue and Lincoln Terrace around 10:00 p.m. when he was flagged down by a young man. After getting out of his car, authorities say the man pulled out a box cutter and demanded money from the victim.
LEOMINSTER, MA
WMUR.com

Man arrested in connection to shots fired call in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man was arrested after shots were fired after a possible road rage incident. Ezra Burdette, 20, of Concord was taken into custody on Thursday. New Hampshire State Police said no one was hurt in the Saturday afternoon incident on Rumford Street. Burdette is charged...
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Teenage vandals leave broken hearts on North Andover farm

NORTH ANDOVER - "What they did was a lot more than just a fun Thursday night. It did a lot of damage," said a discouraged Tricia Dunphy of Smolak Farms.Some of that damage was displayed in real-time on TikTok. A different video shows the next day's discovery after a group of teenagers actually recorded their vandalism at Smolak Farms."They ripped off the stakes. In the video they were throwing them at each other," Dunphy recalled.It happened to the charity art project, "Field of 1000 Hearts.""We put in all this work and all this love and to see, even though they...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman beaten on MBTA bus after telling assailant she was talking too loud and to ‘shut up’

BOSTON — What started as a conversation on a cell phone Tuesday afternoon ended with an assault and an arrest. Transit Police say they responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a fight on an MBTA bus. Responding officers were approached by a victim who claimed she had been attacked by a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Shauntay Simmons of Boston, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
HAMPTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Is This Traffic Light in Rochester, New Hampshire, Still Wonky?

We all have that traffic light in our town that is the bane of our existence. I remember there was one in my hometown of Leominster, MA, that would turn green for 5 seconds and then be red for 3 minutes. I know this because I timed it one day. I know, I really need to get a life. Uncooperative traffic lights can make you feel like you are losing your mind. There is one in particular light in Rochester, NH, that has people feeling this way. As it turns out, the dang thing is broken! Or at least that is what people suspect.
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Outbreak of respiratory infections causing dogs in New Hampshire to get very sick

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians, particularly in Hillsboro County, are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but local vets are saying this time, that it's different. Starting with symptoms such as a cough, runny...

