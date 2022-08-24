NORTH ANDOVER - "What they did was a lot more than just a fun Thursday night. It did a lot of damage," said a discouraged Tricia Dunphy of Smolak Farms.Some of that damage was displayed in real-time on TikTok. A different video shows the next day's discovery after a group of teenagers actually recorded their vandalism at Smolak Farms."They ripped off the stakes. In the video they were throwing them at each other," Dunphy recalled.It happened to the charity art project, "Field of 1000 Hearts.""We put in all this work and all this love and to see, even though they...

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO