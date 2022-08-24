Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
whdh.com
Car crashes into home in North Reading
NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in North Reading suffered some damage to its front after a vehicle smashed into it. A car had to be removed from the front yard of a home on Bigham Road Thursday afternoon. Sky7 found the vehicle apparently took out a chunk of...
WMUR.com
Father, son rescued after boat sinks in Boston harbor
BOSTON — It was a close call for a father and son boating in Boston harbor. They hit some rocks and ended up in the water, clinging to a floating cooler. Two Boston police boat officers happened to be close by when they got the call Wednesday and responded with body cameras rolling.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teen found dead in New Hampshire 49 years ago; case is unsolved
RINDGE, N.H. — It has been 49 years since a Massachusetts teenager disappeared and was later found dead in New Hampshire. Authorities said James Teta, 15, vanished from his home in Revere on Aug. 23, 1973. His body was found two days later in the woods off Route 119...
manchesterinklink.com
Dog with rare genetic condition arrives at Animal Rescue League of NH, will need loving family
BEDFORD, NH – At the end of last month, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) welcomed a group of 14 dogs and 24 cats from a partnering shelter in South Carolina. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the dogs, Tara, had an abnormality. It was not quite clear what the exact nature of the abnormality was until Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, the ARLNH’s Chief Medical Officer examined Tara and revealed her condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NH firefighter is fighting back after a ‘frightening health scare’
EXETER, N.H. — An Exeter, New Hampshire firefighter is fighting his way back to active duty - and his family - after a health scare that landed him in a hospital ICU. It all started about two weeks ago when Dylan Raymond went to the hospital to have a “lingering cough” checked out, according to a post from the Exeter Fire Department.
WMUR.com
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Police: Suspect flags down unsuspecting driver in Leominster, stabs him with boxcutter
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A man is recovering after being stabbed by a suspect who hailed him for help on Thursday night. Leominster Police say the victim was driving in the area of Marguerite Avenue and Lincoln Terrace around 10:00 p.m. when he was flagged down by a young man. After getting out of his car, authorities say the man pulled out a box cutter and demanded money from the victim.
WMUR.com
Man arrested in connection to shots fired call in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man was arrested after shots were fired after a possible road rage incident. Ezra Burdette, 20, of Concord was taken into custody on Thursday. New Hampshire State Police said no one was hurt in the Saturday afternoon incident on Rumford Street. Burdette is charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Dunbarton police looking for suspects who broke into store, stole money from ATM
DUNBARTON, N.H. — Dunbarton police are investigating an elaborate heist at a deli. It happened early Thursday morning at Page's Country Store and Deli. Investigators said two people disabled the alarm, broke in with pry bars, then got to the ATM using a torch and the pry bars to crack it open.
Teenage vandals leave broken hearts on North Andover farm
NORTH ANDOVER - "What they did was a lot more than just a fun Thursday night. It did a lot of damage," said a discouraged Tricia Dunphy of Smolak Farms.Some of that damage was displayed in real-time on TikTok. A different video shows the next day's discovery after a group of teenagers actually recorded their vandalism at Smolak Farms."They ripped off the stakes. In the video they were throwing them at each other," Dunphy recalled.It happened to the charity art project, "Field of 1000 Hearts.""We put in all this work and all this love and to see, even though they...
WMUR.com
Boy, 4, dies one week after fall from 4th-floor window in Boston apartment building
BOSTON — A young child who fell from a window at an apartment building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. Police said first responders were called to 12 American Legion Highway at 3:17 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a call...
WMUR.com
Video: Jamie Staton catches the bus on first day of first grade
VIDEO: As students begin heading back to school, News 9 is sharing some of our favorite back to school throwbacks. A young Jamie Staton catches the bus on his first day of first grade. His dad shot the home movie in Windham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Woman beaten on MBTA bus after telling assailant she was talking too loud and to ‘shut up’
BOSTON — What started as a conversation on a cell phone Tuesday afternoon ended with an assault and an arrest. Transit Police say they responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a fight on an MBTA bus. Responding officers were approached by a victim who claimed she had been attacked by a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Shauntay Simmons of Boston, according to police.
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
WMUR.com
Man dies while hiking on Mount Washington, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A hiker died at the summit of Mount Washington Thursday, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Around 3:40 p.m., a 46-year-old man from Quebec, Canada, was hiking with his adult son and collapsed as he reached the summit parking lot, officials said. State park...
DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died
The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
WCVB
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
Is This Traffic Light in Rochester, New Hampshire, Still Wonky?
We all have that traffic light in our town that is the bane of our existence. I remember there was one in my hometown of Leominster, MA, that would turn green for 5 seconds and then be red for 3 minutes. I know this because I timed it one day. I know, I really need to get a life. Uncooperative traffic lights can make you feel like you are losing your mind. There is one in particular light in Rochester, NH, that has people feeling this way. As it turns out, the dang thing is broken! Or at least that is what people suspect.
WMUR.com
Outbreak of respiratory infections causing dogs in New Hampshire to get very sick
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians, particularly in Hillsboro County, are reporting an outbreak of respiratory infections that can get very serious, very quickly. Respiratory outbreaks like this happen from time to time, but local vets are saying this time, that it's different. Starting with symptoms such as a cough, runny...
Comments / 0