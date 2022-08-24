Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Downtown Cedar Rapids prepares for BlOCKtoberfest
Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group invited residents to attend BLOCKtoberfest in downtown Cedar Rapids. BLOCKtoberfest is a one of a kind event in downtown Cedar Rapids!. Over 2,000 people have responded to the event's Facebook Event so...
Daily Iowan
Ask the Author | Jean Thompson
Jean Thompson has published fifteen books over the span of her career. She is a recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship, has won the Pushcart Prize, has been featured in publications like Best American Short Stories and The New Yorker, and was a National Book Award Finalist for Who Do You Love in 1999. Thompson received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as well as an MFA from Bowling Green State University. Thompson visited Iowa City in July to read an excerpt from The Poet’s House, her most recent novel, to a crowd at Prairie Lights. Additionally, Thompson’s novel titled The Year We Left Home is largely set in Iowa and Iowa City.
A Big New Event is Coming to Downtown Cedar Rapids
Get ready for a Downtown Cedar Rapids block party!. On Friday, September 16th, the first ever BLOCKtoberfest will take over a section of Downtown Cedar Rapids. The event is being put on by the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group, and it will feature a concert with popular Iowa bands The Pork Tornadoes and Slap N Tickle!
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
Daily Iowan
Burge eliminates hot breakfast, in need of chefs as classes begin
Burge Market Place at the University of Iowa is eliminating hot breakfast options while University Housing and Dining searches for chefs to cook for students this fall. In a campus wide email sent on Aug. 12 to students, University Housing and Dining announced the previous hot food options — such as pancakes, waffles, eggs, potatoes, and bacon — will no longer be available.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Volunteering is a core part of community
This year, I took part in OnIowa’s move-in crew as a volunteer. I can’t lie, it didn’t hurt that volunteering waived my early move-in fee. But in the end, the experience was an amazing way to meet my peers and talk to new students. At the end of the day, I can say my experience was tiring but enriching.
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Roll with it
Paul Waikel, 19, who has been skating for over ten years on and off, spent four hours at the Iowa City Skatepark in Terrell Mill Park practicing tricks and rolling around. During Waikel’s day of skating, Violet Bradley, Waikel’s partner, spoke about the time and determination Waikel spent skating.
wvik.org
I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go
That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
Daily Iowan
Finalist for vice president of Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean Cristen Page emphasizes patient care
Cristen Page, the second candidate finalist for the University of Iowa vice president of medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean, discussed past and present challenges, and opportunities faced within academic health systems during an open forum Thursday. “I hope you’ll walk away with the sense that I am...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
This is the Last Time You’ll Get To Enjoy This QC Favorite
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Pickerman's fans as of late. "Our family has had the amazing opportunity and experience the past three years of owning and operating Pickerman’s Deli. The time has come to close this chapter of our lives and open a new one." But...
Did You Know The Trampoline Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Did you know all those backyard trampolines you see in people's yards evolved from an invention created in this Iowa town?. A trampoline setup for your backyard can run anywhere from a couple of hundred bucks to over $1000 large. It turns out the trampoline was the brainchild of 16-year-old...
rcreader.com
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy, September 6
Tuesday, September 6, 6:45 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. With its first major engagement following its name change from the TaxSlayer Center to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Moline's amphitheater will host three of the most successful and enduring acts in the history of rock on September 6, a night boasting the iconic, chart-topping talents of REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy.
KCRG.com
Vinton-Shellsburg teacher finishes his 344-day running challenge to honor all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton-Shellsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day. Mullikin just finished running a 5k a day for 344 straight days in honor and remembrance of all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11. He said he wanted to remember them because we all made a promise 20 years ago to never forget, and he felt like he should do more.
ourquadcities.com
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
