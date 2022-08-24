ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
School bus driver injured after bus carrying students crashes

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Nebo School District school bus carrying 45 students was involved in an accident on Friday morning. According to the Department of Public Safrety, at approximately 7:37 a.m., the bus was traveling eastbound on State Route 6 near Goshen, Utah. The bus reportedly drifted off...
No injuries reported in “stubborn” house fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — No injuries were reported in a house fire Wednesday morning in Layton. According to Battalion Chief Jason N. Cook, of the Layton City Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 1150 N. Hill Field Road just before 7 a.m. Cook says when crews arrived...
Bomb threat at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
Man taken into custody after standoff with SLC Police

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police, with the help of its SWAT team and crisis negotiators, successfully took a 41-year-old man into custody Tuesday afternoon after a nearly three-hour long standoff. Police say the man barricaded himself inside a home after he allegedly assaulted another family member....
Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
Midvale restaurant manager convicted of abusing teen worker faces new charges

MIDVALE — A former fast food manager currently serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage employee is now facing new charges after investigators say they've since discovered that the abuse went much further. Jeffrey Howard Pruyne, 28, who moved to Rochester, New Hampshire, shortly after the original allegations...
10-month-old Orem girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man has been arrested after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on Fentanyl, police say. On Monday, August 15 at around 9:13 p.m., an officer with the Lehi Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N and 3600 W in Lehi, Utah in response to a medical assist. The mother […]
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
