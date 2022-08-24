Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose to construct 204 apartment-style units for the unhoused
San Jose is looking to have at least 1,000 new units of housing for the homeless before the end of the year. On Thursday, the city announced a big milestone in the effort to reach that goal with the addition of a planned 204 apartment-style units.
KTVU FOX 2
Contractor says San Francisco 9-1-1 dispatch did not help when van was stolen
An owner of a fire sprinkler installation business in San Rafael said he is frustrated with the lack of response by San Francisco police dispatch. He has had three company vehicles stolen so far this year. During the latest incident in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood, he called 9-1-1 and wasn't happy with the response.
KTVU FOX 2
35-year-old San Francisco man allegedly struck and killed while walking in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Thursday. Police were called to West MacArthur Blvd and Piedmont Avenue around 4 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a driver who fled the scene. When police arrived they reportedly found an...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest woman with prior DUI after deadly hit-and-run on Piedmont Avenue
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they have arrested a 31-year-old woman following a deadly hit-and-run, alleging that he had been speeding at the time and has prior convictions for DUI and drug possession. Danniqua Tims was taken into custody following the death of a 35-year-old San Francisco resident, who...
Supervisor blasts city council over Oakland’s ‘lawlessness’
An Alameda County Supervisor blasted the Oakland City Council and declared "lawlessness in Oakland must stop," in the wake of another brutal, senseless homicide that took the life of Dr. Lili Xu.
KTVU FOX 2
Supervisor takes aim at city council for failure to address 'lawlessness' in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Alameda County Supervisor denounced the Oakland City Council Tuesday over its failure to quell the "lawlessness" in the city, following the death of a 60-year-old woman during an attempted robbery. District 4 Supervisor Nate Miley, who represents East Oakland, Montclair, Castro Valley, and Pleasanton, wrote on...
KTVU FOX 2
San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in San Francisco without helping him get services
San Francisco's City Attorney David Chiu said he's now investigating the San Rafael Police Department for dropping off a homeless man in the city without providing him help. San Rafael Police have apologized for the incident, but it may not prevent legal action. San Francisco city officials shared with KTVU video taken by a resident who wishes to remain anonymous.
ksro.com
Residents in Petaluma React to Long Decomposing Body Found in a House
Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Petaluma are shaken two days after police found a decomposing body inside a house. Police believe the woman died of natural causes in April of 2021, and her daughter had been living with her corpse inside the home ever since. Speaking with the Press Democrat, neighbors say they’re horrified by what happened, while others say, even though they didn’t know the woman well, someone should have checked on her well-being sooner. Neighbors finally called police for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, after noticing 20 to 30 packages piled up on the home’s front porch.
KTVU FOX 2
9-year-old boy safely located after reported missing in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced Monday evening that a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing has been safely located. Police did not provide information on where the boy was located, but said he was safe. Authorities began searching for Juanaeh Newton after he was last seen at about 1:15...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area drivers react to CA's move to phase out gas-powered vehicles
The average price of an EV this summer, according to Kelley Blue Book, is $66,000. Industry analysts say the high prices are largely being driven by the cost of batteries.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
KTVU FOX 2
Massive fire at San Francisco apartment building injures three, leaves 13 displaced
A 3-alarm fire that burned inside an apartment building in San Francisco near McCallister Street and Divisadero Street is under control, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire left 13 people displaced and affected two businesses. It took more than 100 firefighters to get the blaze under control...
Homeless man arrested in El Cerrito for second unprovoked attack in 2 weeks
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A homeless man was arrested for an alleged unprovoked attack in El Cerrito on Wednesday, the El Cerrito Police Department said in a press release. The 41-year-old suspect, whom police did not name, was also arrested two weeks earlier for a similar crime in the same area. The victim was […]
news24-680.com
Injury Accident Closes Bollinger Canyon Road In San Ramon Thursday
An early morning crash closed Bollinger Canyon Road between Chantarella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard early Thursday as police investigated the cause. The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Two drivers were transferred to a local trauma center with undetermined injuries after the collision.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco
Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards
PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman shot to death in Oakland's Little Saigon during attempted robbery
A woman was shot and killed Sunday near Laney College in Oakland during an attempted robbery. A community leader identified the victim as Chinatown dentist Dr. Lili Xu, 60. Xu also had a dental office in Castro Valley.
