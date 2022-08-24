ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in San Francisco without helping him get services

San Francisco's City Attorney David Chiu said he's now investigating the San Rafael Police Department for dropping off a homeless man in the city without providing him help. San Rafael Police have apologized for the incident, but it may not prevent legal action. San Francisco city officials shared with KTVU video taken by a resident who wishes to remain anonymous.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
ksro.com

Residents in Petaluma React to Long Decomposing Body Found in a House

Residents of a neighborhood in southwest Petaluma are shaken two days after police found a decomposing body inside a house. Police believe the woman died of natural causes in April of 2021, and her daughter had been living with her corpse inside the home ever since. Speaking with the Press Democrat, neighbors say they’re horrified by what happened, while others say, even though they didn’t know the woman well, someone should have checked on her well-being sooner. Neighbors finally called police for a welfare check on Tuesday morning, after noticing 20 to 30 packages piled up on the home’s front porch.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old boy safely located after reported missing in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced Monday evening that a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing has been safely located. Police did not provide information on where the boy was located, but said he was safe. Authorities began searching for Juanaeh Newton after he was last seen at about 1:15...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
OAKLAND, CA
news24-680.com

Injury Accident Closes Bollinger Canyon Road In San Ramon Thursday

An early morning crash closed Bollinger Canyon Road between Chantarella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard early Thursday as police investigated the cause. The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Two drivers were transferred to a local trauma center with undetermined injuries after the collision.
SAN RAMON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco

Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards

PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
PACIFICA, CA

