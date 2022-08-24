ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts React to the Max Muncy Extension

On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
numberfire.com

Jo Adell left on Los Angeles' bench on Tuesday evening

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Adell will take a seat after Magneuris Sierra was aligned in left field, Mike Trout was shifted to center, and Shohei Ohtani was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 106...
numberfire.com

Angels positon Jose Rojas at third base on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas will take over the hot corner after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second base, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. numberFire's models project Rojas to score...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
ESPN

Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
