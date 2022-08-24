Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts React to the Max Muncy Extension
On Monday afternoon, before their series-opening loss to the Brewers, the Dodgers announced they had signed infielder Max Muncy to a contract extension that locks in the team option they had held for 2023 and adds a new team option for 2024. The contract will pay Muncy $13.5 million in 2023, and the option for 2024 is worth a base $10 million with incentives based on plate appearances that could push the value to $14 million.
Dodgers News: Friedman Knew There Was a 'Real Chance' of Tommy John for Buehler
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman told reporters the Dodgers knew there was a "real chance" Walker Buehler was headed for a second Tommy John surgery.
numberfire.com
Jo Adell left on Los Angeles' bench on Tuesday evening
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Adell will take a seat after Magneuris Sierra was aligned in left field, Mike Trout was shifted to center, and Shohei Ohtani was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 106...
Dodgers News: Roberts Ready to 'Bet On' Buehler's Strong Return from Tommy John
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is optimistic about star pitcher Walker Buehler's recovery and future following his second Tommy John surgery.
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno looking into selling team
Calling it a "difficult decision," Angels owner Arte Moreno says he has begun the process of looking for a buyer for the team he purchased in 2003.
Dodgers News: L.A. Reliever in Disbelief Over His MLB: The Show Rating
Dodgers reliever Yency Almonte, currently out with an elbow injury, tweeted his faux distress about his low rating in the popular baseball video game.
Dodgers News: LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
The Dodgers re-signed Tony Wolters after releasing him to make space for the return of Austin Barnes.
numberfire.com
Angels positon Jose Rojas at third base on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jose Rojas is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas will take over the hot corner after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second base, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. numberFire's models project Rojas to score...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Corey Seager, Marcus Semien in Rare Rangers Company
The second baseman's solo home run on Tuesday night put him and his fellow middle infielder in a special club.
ESPN
Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6
DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
Dodgers News: Former LA Prospect Sets Insane Statcast Record
Former Dodgers prospect Oneil Cruz recently logged the hardest hit ball of the Statcast era.
