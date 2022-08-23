Read full article on original website
OSAGE - On Friday, Aug. 19, agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), members of the DCI Criminalistics Lab and Deputies with the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office executed several search warrants and conducted interview as they continued to investigate the disappearance and death of Angela Nicole Bradbury, age 29, of rural Cerro Gordo County.
CRESCO - Carter Fousek, a 2022 Crestwood graduate, was named to the Wrestling USA 2022 High School All-American Team. Fousek compiled a high school wrestling record of 141-8, including 81 falls. He is a Cresco/Crestwood's first four-time State Champion and he is a Cadet Nationals FS Finalist. Carter, who is a freshman at Iowa State, is the son of Melanie and Clint Fousek of Chester.
