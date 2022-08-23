OSAGE - On Friday, Aug. 19, agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), members of the DCI Criminalistics Lab and Deputies with the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office executed several search warrants and conducted interview as they continued to investigate the disappearance and death of Angela Nicole Bradbury, age 29, of rural Cerro Gordo County.

OSAGE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO