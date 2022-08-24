ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wfsu.org

Gov. DeSantis chalks up wins in school board races around Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis took the unusual step this year of campaigning for county school-board candidates and saw most of them win Tuesday night, as the governor and local Republicans seek to elect conservative members to the boards and, at least in some cases, create conservative majorities. In the run-up to...
FLORIDA STATE
wfsu.org

Four Florida House members lost their seats in Tuesday's primary elections

Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, R-DeLand, trailed...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wfsu.org

Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts wins House District 6

Bay County Commissioner Philip "Griff" Griffitts will represent Florida House District 6 after voters elected him over political newcomer Brian Clowdus in Tuesday's Republican primary. All voters — regardless of party — had a chance to cast a ballot in the race. Griffitts defeated Clowdus by nearly 33...
BAY COUNTY, FL
wfsu.org

A Florida researcher says children stand to lose when school boards are politicized

Long considered non-partisan, school board candidates have increasingly aligned themselves with Democrats or Republicans. Dr. Dana Thompson-Dorsey is an associate professor of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of South Florida. She spoke to WUSF's Kerry Sheridan about how politics is filtering into the classroom. KERRY SHERIDAN: We...
FLORIDA STATE
wfsu.org

Close to average temperatures for Florida this past month, below-average precipitation

Florida saw close to average temperatures in the last month, but below-average precipitation in much of the state according to the Southeast Climate Monthly webinar. The meeting, co-hosted by NOAA and NIDIS, includes speakers from the Southeast Regional Climate Center, NWS Southeast River Forecast Center and the University of Georgia, who summarize the most important climate data of the last month.
FLORIDA STATE

