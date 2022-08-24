Read full article on original website
The Florida Attorney General's Office argues for the return of the Seminole Tribe gambling compact
Pointing to “enormous economic benefits,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling that blocked a gambling deal between the state and the Seminole Tribe. Lawyers in Moody’s office filed a 32-page brief at the U.S. Circuit Court of...
Gov. DeSantis chalks up wins in school board races around Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis took the unusual step this year of campaigning for county school-board candidates and saw most of them win Tuesday night, as the governor and local Republicans seek to elect conservative members to the boards and, at least in some cases, create conservative majorities. In the run-up to...
Four Florida House members lost their seats in Tuesday's primary elections
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile, Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, R-DeLand, trailed...
Five are charged as the FBI says 'Central Florida Three Percenters' took part in the Capitol attack
The Justice Department says five Florida men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. An FBI affidavit says they were members of the Three Percenters militia group. Four of the five are charged with a felony. They’re accused of interfering with law...
Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts wins House District 6
Bay County Commissioner Philip "Griff" Griffitts will represent Florida House District 6 after voters elected him over political newcomer Brian Clowdus in Tuesday's Republican primary. All voters — regardless of party — had a chance to cast a ballot in the race. Griffitts defeated Clowdus by nearly 33...
A Florida researcher says children stand to lose when school boards are politicized
Long considered non-partisan, school board candidates have increasingly aligned themselves with Democrats or Republicans. Dr. Dana Thompson-Dorsey is an associate professor of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of South Florida. She spoke to WUSF's Kerry Sheridan about how politics is filtering into the classroom. KERRY SHERIDAN: We...
Frequent SunPass users across Florida will get discounts on tolls starting in September
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a toll discount program for frequent SunPass users that will begin next month. Speaking at the Florida Turnpike headquarters in Orlando on Thursday, DeSantis said the program will apply to motorists using roads owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. The SunPass Savings program will begin...
Close to average temperatures for Florida this past month, below-average precipitation
Florida saw close to average temperatures in the last month, but below-average precipitation in much of the state according to the Southeast Climate Monthly webinar. The meeting, co-hosted by NOAA and NIDIS, includes speakers from the Southeast Regional Climate Center, NWS Southeast River Forecast Center and the University of Georgia, who summarize the most important climate data of the last month.
