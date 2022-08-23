Read full article on original website
Related
How Twitter has been shaken by a whistleblower's allegations
In the days since it was first reported that former Twitter head of security Peiter "Mudge" Zatko had filed an explosive whistleblower disclosure, the company has had to confront renewed scrutiny from lawmakers, a dip in its stock price and added uncertainty in its high-stakes legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk.
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Opinion: Trump supporters who clamored for the release of the affidavit should be careful what they wish for
If acting in good faith, those who so vociferously called for the release of the affidavit before should now accept this damning showing as the evidence they were asking for, write Norm Eisen and Shan Wu. Yes, there is probable cause that Trump committed multiple crimes in his handling of US government documents.
Donald Trump reportedly kept hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago – as it happened
Florida and New York go to the polls as Democrats seek to defend their congressional majority in November
The attorney Trump failed to recruit for his defense shares his advice for Trump in Florida
Florida attorney Jon Sale tells CNN’s Kate Bolduan what he thinks is missing from Trump’s legal team as it deals with the fallout of the Mar-a-Lago search.
RELATED PEOPLE
White House Twitter account calls out Republicans who had PPP loans forgiven
The White House offered a pointed defense of its student loan cancellation plan on Twitter, calling out Republican lawmakers who have had Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven. CNN’s MJ Lee has more on the tweets and the President’s response.
Archives says documents were not returned even though White House counsel said Trump should hand them over
Trump-era records were not returned to the government during the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency despite a determination by his White House counsel that they should be, according to an email that National Archives and Records Administration chief counsel Gary Stern sent to Trump's lawyers in May 2021.
Inside Trump's public bravado and private resistance over Mar-a-Lago documents
Not long after the National Archives acknowledged in February that it had retrieved 15 boxes of presidential records from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump began fielding calls from Tom Fitton, a prominent conservative activist.
'They never found out': Fake heiress accessed Mar-a-Lago for over a year
A Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine accessed former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for over a year by claiming to be an heiress to a family fortune, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. CNN’s Kate Bolduan speaks with the Post-Gazette’s Michael Sallah about his report and the poor security at Trump’s Florida compound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN analyst: 25 'top secret' documents could 'cause exceptionally grave damage to national security' if released
CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams explains how the storage of 25 ‘top secret’ and other ‘secret’ documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort could threaten US national security.
This one issue could save Democrats in November
The larger lesson of 2022 so far is that a focus on protecting abortion rights from the US Supreme Court and Republican-controlled state governments could, maybe, stop a "red wave" in November.
See what stood out to CNN reporter about redacted affidavit
A redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit has been unsealed by the Justice Department, as ordered by a federal judge. Jessica Schneider gives the details on CNN Inside Politics.
Opinion: Businesses strike back as DeSantis criticizes corporate America
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is going after businesses he says are imposing an "ideological agenda," a surprising move in a state with a reputation for being business friendly, writes historian and author Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Companies are pushing back, and Forida is now a test case for the corporate response to government interference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'This isn't like him:' Grisham on Trump's scattered messaging
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham joins CNN’s Jim Acosta to discuss Trump’s messaging around the search of Trump’s residence in his Mar-a-Lago resort and the classified documents the FBI found there.
Here's why Wendy's in Canada has given its iconic red-headed mascot gray hair
The Wendy's mascot has a new hairdo on its Canadian social media sites -- all in support of one of the nation's veteran journalists.
Must-watch videos of the week
An elephant plays with bubbles, a fisherman lands a fossil and the sinking of a superyacht. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Biden criticizes 'semi-fascism' underpinning the 'extreme MAGA philosophy' in fiery return to the campaign trail
President Joe Biden offered one of his sharpest rebukes Thursday of Republicans who have stuck to the credo of his predecessor, labeling it "semi-fascism" and predicting it has gone too far for most of the country.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0