Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Painting Principles: Local Artists Brighten North Beach with New ‘Character Counts’ Mural
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
San Juan Capistrano Resident Starts Bridal Space Business
Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs
On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
BHERC Presents Its First Health Matters Film Screening & Panel Focused on Mental Health During The 28th Annual African American Film Marketplace in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education Resource Center is proud to welcome an incredible lineup of Films, Filmmakers and Healthcare Professionals to the stage of speakers for our 28th Annual Film Festival and First Annual Health Conference: “SUPLLEMENTALLY”: Mastering Mental and Brain Health After the Pandemic Across the Globe: Recovery, Healing, Hope, Reimage, taking place August 27, 2022, Cinemark 18 & XD, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles and virtually.
Rienda’s First Homebuyer Has Deep Ties to Rancho Mission Viejo
Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness
Cypress Mayor Paulo Morales to present at September Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome Cypress Mayor Paulo Morales to our September Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, September 13 at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30. a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Mayor...
Historic Pacific Park fire station to be preserved as a new center for youth and seniors
A historic former fire station will soon be transformed into a new Santa Ana Police Athletic & Activity League (PAAL) center to serve youths and seniors. This week the Santa Ana City Council directed City staff to convert the vacant 1928 fire station at 625 S. Cypress Ave. in the Pacific Park neighborhood into a PAAL facility. The new center will include a large multi-use open space, classrooms, exercise rooms and a police substation. The City Council allocated $1 million in December to renovate and repurpose the historic structure, which is expected to take about 18 months to complete.
Supervisor Katrina Foley responds to California Coastal Commission Notice of Violation of the Coastal Act in the Upper Newport Bay
Orange Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to the California Coastal Commission’s Notice of Violation of the California Coastal Act regarding the privatization of public land in the Upper Newport Bay and the County’s response to the Grand Jury. This letter follows a comprehensive report by the Orange County Grand Jury that investigates the history of this property and the fence prohibiting the public from accessing public land.
2022 O.C. Moon Festival Set for Sep. 10 at Mile Square Park
Join Orange County in celebrating the 2022 Moon Festival with live entertainment, moon cakes, and lanterns for children at Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 10. The annual Moon Festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival or Tết Trung Thu in Vietnamese, is a traditional celebration dating back thousands of years and marks an important cultural event for Orange County’s Vietnamese-American community.
Images and emotions connected through a camera lens
The current Community Focus Space exhibit at John Wayne Airport features photography by local academic and photographer Dr. Gerardo Canul, Ph.D. He focuses on creating images that serve as a testament to human resiliency. Sharp camera work captures the quiet lives of people and the history of spaces throughout the world. Select pieces from his photography collection will be displayed in the Thomas F. Riley Terminal through September 15, 2022.
Fontana Mazda hosts Labor Day 2022 Celebration: complimentary, incredible food and car show
FONTANA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Labor Day weekend festivities in Fontana, located between Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernardino, include Fontana Mazda’s free Labor Day Celebration. As a local Mazda dealer, Fontana Mazda cares about its community and is providing free food from TK Burgers for everyone, a raffle and a car show. There will also be a food drive. The “Hunger Can Eat Our Dust” celebration starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 and ends at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the fun and participate in family fun activities.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 24, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight. Highs are forecast to...
Garden Grove seeks community input on accessory dwelling units
Garden Grove residents with property containing an accessory dwelling unit (ADUs) or those who are considering adding one are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to share their experiences and provide their input. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Friday, September 16, 2022 at ggcity.org/planning/adu.
Sal Tinajero is trying to raise taxes in Santa Ana again
Sal Tinajero was the Santa Ana City Councilman who put Measure X on the ballot – which gave Santa Ana the highest sales tax rate in Orange County (read about that here). Tinajero was running for Santa Ana Mayor when Measure X passed. He lost that race but now he is running for Mayor again – and apparently he has not learned his lesson. Tinajero is once again trying to raise taxes for Santa Ana residents!
LAEF invites community to State of the District breakfast
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to partner with Los Alamitos Unified School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Andrew Pulver, to host the annual State of the District breakfast event on Friday, September 23 at 8:30 a.m. “LAEF is thrilled to invite community members and parents to this event....
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Fishing Remains White Hot
“Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board
On the morning of August 22, Emily Hibard, Rona Goldberg, and a team of volunteers distributed invitations to their Rossmoor Highlands “Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita coming up this Wednesday evening. Emily Hibard is running for Los Alamitos City Council District 5. The incumbent, Mark Chirco, is...
Anaheim Union High School District launches Community Schools Resource Center at Sycamore Junior High School
The Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) will be launching a Community Schools Resource Center (CSRC) during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at Sycamore Junior High School. The CSRC is a school-based community resource center dedicated to providing services and opportunities to Sycamore students, families, and community members in the areas of physical health, mental health, education, family and home. The CSRC will be a hub where educational partners come together to uplift, nurture and share the many talents, gifts and assets that exist in the Sycamore community. AUHSD has been funded $24 million for community schools at 13 sites, proportionally the most in the state of California, and the CSRC at Sycamore is the first of many resources to come for students and families across the District.
Mission Gala Drawing Gives Opportunities for Jewelry, Luxury Hotel Stay
