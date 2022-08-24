ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

sanclementetimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Fred Swegles’ Gift to San Clemente

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Grom of the Week: Noah Lavik

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Pregnancy Resource Centers

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Historical Happenings: Casa Romantica’s Most Famous Owner

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
danapointtimes.com

Wind & Sea Celebrates 50th Anniversary

DANA POINT, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Editor’s Pick: Barks & Brews

sanclementetimes.com

City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Obituary: John L. Ziegler

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Fictitious Business Name: Stampede Ranch

SANTA ANA, CA
utoledo.edu

Former Rocket and Varsity T Hall of Fame Member Makes Swimming History

UToledo men’s swimming alumnus and Varsity T Hall of Fame member John Muenzer made open-water swimming history in earlier this month as he completed the 20.5 miles from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach, California, in 10 hours and 15 minutes. The swim was the final event in his nearly 40-year journey in completing the Grand Slam and the Triple Crown of open-water swimming, an honor only a handful of athletes have completed.
TOLEDO, OH
hbsdealer.com

A big day at Ganahl Lumber

The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
COSTA MESA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Supervisor Katrina Foley responds to California Coastal Commission Notice of Violation of the Coastal Act in the Upper Newport Bay

Orange Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to the California Coastal Commission’s Notice of Violation of the California Coastal Act regarding the privatization of public land in the Upper Newport Bay and the County’s response to the Grand Jury. This letter follows a comprehensive report by the Orange County Grand Jury that investigates the history of this property and the fence prohibiting the public from accessing public land.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Vandals deface multiple headstones at historic Long Beach cemetery

Julie Bartolotto was greeted with toppled headstones, smashed memorials and defaced photos when she walked around Long Beach's historic Sunnyside Cemetery on Saturday. "This is a place of respect and these headstones can't easily be recreated," said Bartolotto, the Executive Director at the city's Historical Society.She added that she was devasted and panicked as the nonprofit is just weeks away from putting on its highly anticipated 26-annual historical cemetery tour. Every year, the event draws thousands of people hoping to learn about Long Beach's pride and joy such as 1924 Southern California PGA Golf champion Dick Linares or Japanese internment survivors...
LONG BEACH, CA
Laist.com

Anaheim’s Little Arabia Is Finally An Official Location

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. After years of community lobbying, the...
ANAHEIM, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur

DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
DOWNEY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

City of San Clemente: Notice Inviting Bids

SAN CLEMENTE, CA

